Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Match Schedule Announced For World League In Johannesburg

Published on Friday, 05 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 17
View Comments



Today the FIH revealed the match schedule for the upcoming World League in Johannesburg. Both the Green Army and the Green Machine will depart for South Africa to play against the world's best this July (8th-22nd) with the goal of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Click here for the official tournament website.



The Green Army have a tough opening fixture against world number 11 Japan, a ranking that perhaps doesn't reflect their ability as they recently beat Australia, New Zealand and USA in the Hawkes Bay Cup with those 3 opponents sitting 4th, 5th and 6th in the world respectively. The girls in green will then face Olympic Bronze medalists Germany, and Poland before a 3 day break which then see's them round out their pool games against world number 2 England.

While the Green Machine begin their campaign against hosts South Africa, ranked 15th, on July 9th before meeting Olympic silver medallist Belgium 2 days later. Their third match is against Egypt with their final pool game against a formidable German side who sit 3rd in the world.

Women:

Pool A           Pool B

England        Argentina

Germany      USA

Japan             South Africa

Ireland          India 

Poland          Chile

DATE INFO TIME* TEAMS
July 8, 2017 Pool A 12:00

 JPN - IRL
  Pool A 14:00

 GER - POL
  Pool B 16:00

 USA - CHI
  Pool B 18:00

 RSA - IND
July 10, 2017 Pool B 12:00

 ARG - CHI
  Pool A 14:00

 GER - IRL
  Pool A 16:00

 ENG - POL
  Pool B 18:00

 USA - IND
July 12, 2017 Pool B 12:00

 IND - CHI
  Pool A 14:00

 IRL - POL
  Pool A 16:00

 JPN - ENG
  Pool B 18:00

 RSA - ARG
July 14, 2017 Pool A 12:00

 POL - JPN
  Pool B 14:00

 CHI - RSA
  Pool B 16:00

 USA - ARG
  Pool A 18:00

 GER - ENG
July 16, 2017 Pool A 12:00

 JPN - GER
  Pool A 14:00

 ENG - IRL
  Pool B 16:00

 RSA - USA
  Pool B 18:00

 ARG - IND
July 18, 2017 QF 11:15 -
  QF 13:30 -
  QF 15:45 -
  QF 18:00 -
July 20, 2017 9th/10th Place 10:00 -
  5 / 8 Place 12:15 -
  5 / 8 Place 14:30 -
  Semi Final 16:45 -
  Semi Final 19:00 -
July 22, 2017 7th/8th Place 11:15 -
  5th/6th Place 13:30 -
July 23, 2017 3rd/4th Place 11:00 -
  Final 15:30 -

Men:

Pool A                Pool B 

Australia            Germany

New Zealand     Belgium

Spain                  South Africa

Japan                  Ireland

France                Egypt

DATE INFO TIME* TEAMS
July 9, 2017 Pool A 12:00

 NZL - FRA
  Pool A 14:00

 ESP - JPN
  Pool B 16:00

 BEL - EGY
  Pool B 18:00

 RSA - IRL
July 11, 2017 Pool B 12:00

 GER - EGY
  Pool A 14:00

 AUS - FRA
  Pool A 16:00

 NZL - JPN
  Pool B 18:00

 BEL - IRL
July 13, 2017 Pool B 12:00

 IRL - EGY
  Pool A 14:00

 JPN - FRA
  Pool A 16:00

 ESP - AUS
  Pool B 18:00

 RSA - GER
July 15, 2017 Pool A 12:00

 FRA - ESP
  Pool A 14:00

 NZL - AUS
  Pool B 16:00

 EGY - RSA
  Pool B 18:00

 BEL - GER
July 17, 2017 Pool A 12:00

 AUS - JPN
  Pool A 14:00

 ESP - NZL
  Pool B 16:00

 GER - IRL
  Pool B 18:00

 RSA - BEL
July 19, 2017 QF 11:15 -
  QF 13:30 -
  QF 15:45 -
  QF 18:00 -
July 21, 2017 9th/10th Place 10:00 -
  5 / 8 Place 12:15 -
  5 / 8 Place 14:30 -
  Semi Final 16:45 -
  Semi Final 19:00 -
July 22, 2017 7th/8th Place 15:45 -
  5th - 6th Place 18:00 -
July 23, 2017 3rd/4th Place 13:15 -
  Final 18:00 -

Irish Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.