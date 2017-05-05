Match Schedule Announced For World League In Johannesburg
Today the FIH revealed the match schedule for the upcoming World League in Johannesburg. Both the Green Army and the Green Machine will depart for South Africa to play against the world's best this July (8th-22nd) with the goal of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Click here for the official tournament website.
The Green Army have a tough opening fixture against world number 11 Japan, a ranking that perhaps doesn't reflect their ability as they recently beat Australia, New Zealand and USA in the Hawkes Bay Cup with those 3 opponents sitting 4th, 5th and 6th in the world respectively. The girls in green will then face Olympic Bronze medalists Germany, and Poland before a 3 day break which then see's them round out their pool games against world number 2 England.
While the Green Machine begin their campaign against hosts South Africa, ranked 15th, on July 9th before meeting Olympic silver medallist Belgium 2 days later. Their third match is against Egypt with their final pool game against a formidable German side who sit 3rd in the world.
Women:
Pool A Pool B
England Argentina
Germany USA
Japan South Africa
Ireland India
Poland Chile
|DATE
|INFO
|TIME*
|TEAMS
|July 8, 2017
|Pool A
|12:00
|
JPN - IRL
|Pool A
|14:00
|
GER - POL
|Pool B
|16:00
|
USA - CHI
|Pool B
|18:00
|
RSA - IND
|July 10, 2017
|Pool B
|12:00
|
ARG - CHI
|Pool A
|14:00
|
GER - IRL
|Pool A
|16:00
|
ENG - POL
|Pool B
|18:00
|
USA - IND
|July 12, 2017
|Pool B
|12:00
|
IND - CHI
|Pool A
|14:00
|
IRL - POL
|Pool A
|16:00
|
JPN - ENG
|Pool B
|18:00
|
RSA - ARG
|July 14, 2017
|Pool A
|12:00
|
POL - JPN
|Pool B
|14:00
|
CHI - RSA
|Pool B
|16:00
|
USA - ARG
|Pool A
|18:00
|
GER - ENG
|July 16, 2017
|Pool A
|12:00
|
JPN - GER
|Pool A
|14:00
|
ENG - IRL
|Pool B
|16:00
|
RSA - USA
|Pool B
|18:00
|
ARG - IND
|July 18, 2017
|QF
|11:15
|-
|QF
|13:30
|-
|QF
|15:45
|-
|QF
|18:00
|-
|July 20, 2017
|9th/10th Place
|10:00
|-
|5 / 8 Place
|12:15
|-
|5 / 8 Place
|14:30
|-
|Semi Final
|16:45
|-
|Semi Final
|19:00
|-
|July 22, 2017
|7th/8th Place
|11:15
|-
|5th/6th Place
|13:30
|-
|July 23, 2017
|3rd/4th Place
|11:00
|-
|Final
|15:30
|-
Men:
Pool A Pool B
Australia Germany
New Zealand Belgium
Spain South Africa
Japan Ireland
France Egypt
|DATE
|INFO
|TIME*
|TEAMS
|July 9, 2017
|Pool A
|12:00
|
NZL - FRA
|Pool A
|14:00
|
ESP - JPN
|Pool B
|16:00
|
BEL - EGY
|Pool B
|18:00
|
RSA - IRL
|July 11, 2017
|Pool B
|12:00
|
GER - EGY
|Pool A
|14:00
|
AUS - FRA
|Pool A
|16:00
|
NZL - JPN
|Pool B
|18:00
|
BEL - IRL
|July 13, 2017
|Pool B
|12:00
|
IRL - EGY
|Pool A
|14:00
|
JPN - FRA
|Pool A
|16:00
|
ESP - AUS
|Pool B
|18:00
|
RSA - GER
|July 15, 2017
|Pool A
|12:00
|
FRA - ESP
|Pool A
|14:00
|
NZL - AUS
|Pool B
|16:00
|
EGY - RSA
|Pool B
|18:00
|
BEL - GER
|July 17, 2017
|Pool A
|12:00
|
AUS - JPN
|Pool A
|14:00
|
ESP - NZL
|Pool B
|16:00
|
GER - IRL
|Pool B
|18:00
|
RSA - BEL
|July 19, 2017
|QF
|11:15
|-
|QF
|13:30
|-
|QF
|15:45
|-
|QF
|18:00
|-
|July 21, 2017
|9th/10th Place
|10:00
|-
|5 / 8 Place
|12:15
|-
|5 / 8 Place
|14:30
|-
|Semi Final
|16:45
|-
|Semi Final
|19:00
|-
|July 22, 2017
|7th/8th Place
|15:45
|-
|5th - 6th Place
|18:00
|-
|July 23, 2017
|3rd/4th Place
|13:15
|-
|Final
|18:00
|-
Irish Hockey Association media release