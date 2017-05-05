



Today the FIH revealed the match schedule for the upcoming World League in Johannesburg. Both the Green Army and the Green Machine will depart for South Africa to play against the world's best this July (8th-22nd) with the goal of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Click here for the official tournament website.





The Green Army have a tough opening fixture against world number 11 Japan, a ranking that perhaps doesn't reflect their ability as they recently beat Australia, New Zealand and USA in the Hawkes Bay Cup with those 3 opponents sitting 4th, 5th and 6th in the world respectively. The girls in green will then face Olympic Bronze medalists Germany, and Poland before a 3 day break which then see's them round out their pool games against world number 2 England.



While the Green Machine begin their campaign against hosts South Africa, ranked 15th, on July 9th before meeting Olympic silver medallist Belgium 2 days later. Their third match is against Egypt with their final pool game against a formidable German side who sit 3rd in the world.



Women:

Pool A Pool B

England Argentina

Germany USA

Japan South Africa

Ireland India

Poland Chile

DATE INFO TIME* TEAMS July 8, 2017 Pool A 12:00 JPN - IRL Pool A 14:00 GER - POL Pool B 16:00 USA - CHI Pool B 18:00 RSA - IND July 10, 2017 Pool B 12:00 ARG - CHI Pool A 14:00 GER - IRL Pool A 16:00 ENG - POL Pool B 18:00 USA - IND July 12, 2017 Pool B 12:00 IND - CHI Pool A 14:00 IRL - POL Pool A 16:00 JPN - ENG Pool B 18:00 RSA - ARG July 14, 2017 Pool A 12:00 POL - JPN Pool B 14:00 CHI - RSA Pool B 16:00 USA - ARG Pool A 18:00 GER - ENG July 16, 2017 Pool A 12:00 JPN - GER Pool A 14:00 ENG - IRL Pool B 16:00 RSA - USA Pool B 18:00 ARG - IND July 18, 2017 QF 11:15 - QF 13:30 - QF 15:45 - QF 18:00 - July 20, 2017 9th/10th Place 10:00 - 5 / 8 Place 12:15 - 5 / 8 Place 14:30 - Semi Final 16:45 - Semi Final 19:00 - July 22, 2017 7th/8th Place 11:15 - 5th/6th Place 13:30 - July 23, 2017 3rd/4th Place 11:00 - Final 15:30 -

Men:

Pool A Pool B

Australia Germany

New Zealand Belgium

Spain South Africa

Japan Ireland

France Egypt

DATE INFO TIME* TEAMS July 9, 2017 Pool A 12:00 NZL - FRA Pool A 14:00 ESP - JPN Pool B 16:00 BEL - EGY Pool B 18:00 RSA - IRL July 11, 2017 Pool B 12:00 GER - EGY Pool A 14:00 AUS - FRA Pool A 16:00 NZL - JPN Pool B 18:00 BEL - IRL July 13, 2017 Pool B 12:00 IRL - EGY Pool A 14:00 JPN - FRA Pool A 16:00 ESP - AUS Pool B 18:00 RSA - GER July 15, 2017 Pool A 12:00 FRA - ESP Pool A 14:00 NZL - AUS Pool B 16:00 EGY - RSA Pool B 18:00 BEL - GER July 17, 2017 Pool A 12:00 AUS - JPN Pool A 14:00 ESP - NZL Pool B 16:00 GER - IRL Pool B 18:00 RSA - BEL July 19, 2017 QF 11:15 - QF 13:30 - QF 15:45 - QF 18:00 - July 21, 2017 9th/10th Place 10:00 - 5 / 8 Place 12:15 - 5 / 8 Place 14:30 - Semi Final 16:45 - Semi Final 19:00 - July 22, 2017 7th/8th Place 15:45 - 5th - 6th Place 18:00 - July 23, 2017 3rd/4th Place 13:15 - Final 18:00 -

Irish Hockey Association media release