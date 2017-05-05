

Indian Hockey team (Photo : Hockey India Twitter)



IPOH: India were in the exact position last year as well. They needed a win against Malaysia to reach the final. What followed was breathtaking. The Men In Blue eviscerated the hosts in thrilling fashion. Two goals in the first seven minutes silenced the crowd and from then on, it was a question of how many they would end up with.





It finished 6-1 and Roelant Oltmans will be hoping for a similar performance. The Dutch coach said they wouldn’t take the hosts lightly even though they haven’t been up to scratch. “I will start my focus on Malaysia on Thursday,” he said. “They are a good Asian side, you can’t take any team lightly in the world.”



Malaysia coach conceded they are out of the reckoning for medal spots but said he will take the encounter to further learn about his team before the World League Semifinal. While Great Britain and New Zealand are also in the mix to finish in second place, India’s job is easier as they will know what is to be done to qualify as they play last.



Friday fixtures (all IST): Great Britain vs New Zealand (1.35 pm), Australia vs Japan (3.35 pm), Malaysia vs India (6.05 pm).



