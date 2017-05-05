Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

Stats Speak: India needs victory by 2 goals difference or 3-2 wins against hosts to play Gold Medal match tomorrow

Published on Friday, 05 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 17
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal, India)

1994 Azlan Shah Cup Champions Great Britain (England) beats New Zealand 3-2. Now Brits have 10points, + 3 goals difference, 12 goals for and 9 goals against.

Now equation for India’s 8th entry in Gold medal match (20 appearances) is that India needs victory by 2 goals difference or 3-2 wins against hosts to play Gold Medal match tomorrow

India-Malaysia league match will commence today at 6:05 IST. India always has upper hand versus Malaysia.

 Head to head of India-Malaysia are:

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

112

79

18

15

323

149

In AZ Cup

23

15

3

5

66

40

Last 5

5

5

0

0

19

7

 

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.