Stats Speak: India needs victory by 2 goals difference or 3-2 wins against hosts to play Gold Medal match tomorrow
By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal, India)
1994 Azlan Shah Cup Champions Great Britain (England) beats New Zealand 3-2. Now Brits have 10points, + 3 goals difference, 12 goals for and 9 goals against.
Now equation for India’s 8th entry in Gold medal match (20 appearances) is that India needs victory by 2 goals difference or 3-2 wins against hosts to play Gold Medal match tomorrow
India-Malaysia league match will commence today at 6:05 IST. India always has upper hand versus Malaysia.
Head to head of India-Malaysia are:
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Total
|
112
|
79
|
18
|
15
|
323
|
149
|
In AZ Cup
|
23
|
15
|
3
|
5
|
66
|
40
|
Last 5
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
19
|
7
Fieldhockey.com