By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal, India)



1994 Azlan Shah Cup Champions Great Britain (England) beats New Zealand 3-2. Now Brits have 10points, + 3 goals difference, 12 goals for and 9 goals against.



Now equation for India’s 8th entry in Gold medal match (20 appearances) is that India needs victory by 2 goals difference or 3-2 wins against hosts to play Gold Medal match tomorrow



India-Malaysia league match will commence today at 6:05 IST. India always has upper hand versus Malaysia.



Head to head of India-Malaysia are:

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 112 79 18 15 323 149 In AZ Cup 23 15 3 5 66 40 Last 5 5 5 0 0 19 7

