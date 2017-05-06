

Beckie Middleton announces her international retirement



Great Britain and England's Beckie Middleton has decided to retire from international hockey after winning a combined 104 caps.





Beckie made her England debut in 2003 aged just 17, and went on to win Commonwealth Games bronze in 2006, as well as becoming a three-time European medallist.



England Hockey made a special presentation to her at the Hockey Finals Weekend, where she helped Surbiton to a fourth successive Investec Women’s League title.



Women's team Coach Danny Kerry said: “Beckie was one of the quickest internationals to have ever played for her country.



"She used this to effect both in attack and defence, scaring defenders with her rapid acceleration with and without the ball.



"She was always committed in flying into spaces to score goals and always brought a winning attitude, in matches and training.



"These qualities are reflected in the fact that she made over a 100 international caps, an outstanding achievement on any level.”



Beckie added: "Although my last cap was back in 2014, it still feels a bit weird to be ‘officially’ retiring!



"While Commonwealth and three European medals are obvious highlights, it has been a genuine privilege to play and train alongside so many incredible hockey players, some of whom are now great friends.



"Despite missing out on my Olympic dreams and losing my place in the GB squad far earlier than I hoped, I am proud to have represented my country at senior level for over ten years and to have helped shape a pioneering centralised programme that has gone on to achieve such success.



"I have had amazing support from family, friends and some fantastic coaches and team mates along the way and I look forward to continuing to enjoy my club hockey and coaching career."



Career factfile:



England debut 2003 (age 17)

GB debut 2007

104 combined Eng/GB caps, 12 goals

Commonwealth Games bronze 2006

3 x European medalist (2007, 2009, 2011)

World Cup (2006), Champions Trophy (2009, 2011)



England Hockey Board Media release