English U14 Club Championships Finals this weekend!

Published on Saturday, 06 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 20
View Comments


Surbiton U14 girls celebrate

This weekend the last of the junior outdoor club competitions will be decided with the finals of the Boys’ and Girls’ U14 Club Championships at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



In both competitions 8 teams have battled through local, Tier 1, leagues and area, Tier 2, competitions to reach the final stages.

In each competition team play in two groups of four with the teams finishing second in each pool playing off for third place and the two pool winners qualifying for the competition final.

In the girls’ Surbiton will be chasing their 6th consecutive win.  Whilst in the boys Cheltenham will be trying for their 2nd win in a row.

The full lists of participating teams are as follows:

Boys Pool A – Canterbury, Winchester, Leicester, Wakefield
Boys Pool B – Cambridge, Surbiton, Cheltenham, Harrogate

Girls Pool A – Surbiton, Marlow, Repton, Isca
Girls Pool B – Beeston, Reading, Guildford, Spencer Hornets
 
Ticket Prices

One Day Ticket

Adults £6.00 (£8 on the door)
U18s: £3.00 (£5 on the door)

Venue

Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre
Eton Manor, Leadmill Lane, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, E20 3AD

England Hockey Board Media release

