by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) are just one match away from clinching the Division One title in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





The PJ team edged Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-MSP-Thunderbolt 3-2 for their seven win at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium yesterday.



MBPJ have 21 points from eight matches and will wrap up their fixtures against defending overall champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS)-Thunderbolt at the MBPJ Stadium tomorrow.







Defending league champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt, who trounced Olak-Nurinsafi 8-1 at the SSTMI pitch in Johor, are second with 19 points while BJSS-Thunderbolt are third with 18 points.



SSTMI will wrap up their fixtures against SMK Datul Bentara Luar at Batu Pahat tomorrow.



At the KL Hockey Stadium yesterday, MBPJ started off well – taking a seventh-minute lead through a Muhd Syamin Naim Abdul Hamid field goal.



But a Muhd Hazzim Amin Hafidz brace (18th, 28th) gave the Pahang team a 2-1 lead.



Undeterred, MBPJ equalised through Muhd Nur Asyraf Ishak in the 39th minute before Ahmad Hariz Syazani Ezani turned hero for the PJ side when he netted the winner in the 48th minute.



Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook was the toast of SSTMI when he netted four goals in the 20th, 21st, 55th and 57th minutes against Olak-Nurinsafi. Muhd Ariff Syafie Ishak (8th), Mohd Amirul Hamizan Azhar (11th), Mohd Syawal Najmi Amiruddin (25th) and Syarman Mat Tee (44th) scored the other goals for SSTMI while Nur Najibrullah Ramle netted Olak-Nurinsafi’s only goal in the 58th minute.



The Star of Malaysia