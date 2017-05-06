By BRIAN YONGA





Elizabeth Ngombo of Strathmore University (left) drives the ball with Pauline Naise of Amira Sailors in pursuit during their Kenya Hockey Union Women's Premier League match at City park Stadium on May 1, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



After almost two-and-a-half weeks out of action, Butali Sugar Warriors take on Wazalendo on Sunday in a Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium.





Six matches are on the cards this weekend with debutantes Technical University of Kenya (TUK) battling Kenyatta University Vultures Saturday in another top flight men’s encounter as they seek their first win of the season.



Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) face former champions Nairobi Sikh Union as Chase Sailors play Parkroad Badgers in other matches.



In the women’s Premier League, newcomers University of Nairobi (UoN) will be hoping to chalk up their first league victory of the season against Amira Sailors on Saturday as Kenyatta University Titans clash with Strathmore University Scorpions in Sunday’s varsity derby.



Butali, who lost the title last season to Strathmore University Gladiators, have been victorious in their two league outing. Butali are in eighth place, 15 points behind leaders Kenya Police who have played seven matches and won all.



The irregular fixtures are a concern to Butali team manager Kamal Sembi, who has called for consistency from his charges.



“Our opponents seem to be playing every week but we haven’t played in a while. We are hungry to get on the pitch and prove our worth,” Sembi said.



Butali beat the champions 3-1 in their last outing and will be hoping for a repeat performance against Wazalendo.



Forwards Frank Wanangwe and Barnabas Odhiambo, who marked their first starts of the season in that fixture with a goal each, will be the key men for Butali alongside Zack Aura and Emmanuel Simiyu.



Wazalendo will also be out to extend their unbeaten run. They are currently third with ten points from four outings. Wazalendo player-cum-coach Fidhelis Kimanzi is wary of Butali’s attacking players.



“We need to be on top of our game because Butali have players who can hurt us and the key will be to maintain our defensive shape,” Kimanzi said.



UoN have found the going tough in their maiden season and currently sit second from the bottom without a point having suffered four straight losses.



They will come up against an Amira side that needed a last minute penalty stroke from Pauline Naise to salvage a point against Scorpions last Monday.



A victory for Amira will move them to second place. They stand third on the log with eight points from two wins, two draws and a loss.



Naise has called on her teammates to be more clinical in front of goal.



“We need a good start and that will mean making good use of the chances we create,” Naise said.



FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium)



Saturday



Men's Premier



KCAU v Nairobi Sikh Union (2pm)

Chase Sailors v Parkroad Badgers (4pm)



Women



UON v Amira Sailors (12pm)



Sunday



Men's Premier



TUK v Kenyatta (1pm)

Butali v Wazalendo (3pm)



Women



Kenyatta v Strathmore (11am)



Daily Nation