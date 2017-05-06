By Andre Huisamen





Tarryn Glasby attempts a goal against UJ during the 2017 Varsity Hockey, presented by Steinhoff and FNB, Monday 05 May 2017, at the Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Maties vs UJ Photo by: Halden Krog/SASPA



Maties got their Varsity Hockey campaign off to the best possible start on their home turf when they saw off UJ 4-2 in the final match of the first day of the tournament, played in Stellenbosch.





In an action-packed match, watched by a lot of spectators at the Maties Astro, the home side scored two field goals, one in each half to win the battle in spectacular fashion.



The game was always going to be tough, but Maties looked the stronger of the two sides in the opening exchanges. Tarryn Glasby scored a field goal four minutes before half time to give Maties a much-deserved lead at the break. Ill-discipline let UJ down in the first half but they were right back in the game when Kirsten Paton scored a field goal for their Joburg outfit within five minutes of the restart to make it anyone’s game.



Some tight defence by both sides meant the game was going down to the wire, but it was the home side who got the final say when Georgia Grobler scored a second field goal for Maties, seven minutes from time to secure the much-needed winning start.



Mugg & Bean Saver: Robyn Ormond (UJ)



FNB Player of the Match: Tarryn Glasby (Maties)



Scores



Maties: 4

Goals: Taryn Glasby (Field Goal), Georgia Grobler (Field Goal)



UJ: 2

Goals: Kirsten Paton (Field Goal)



Teams



Maties: 1 Nicole Le Fleur (GK), 2 Lenta Cullinan, 5 Simone Strydom, 6 Heather McEwan ©, 8 Paige Phillips, 9 Sandiswe Tabata, 10 Tarryn Glasby, 12 Natasha Rootenberg, 16 Aimee Pote, 17 Page Alcock, 20 Minke van Heerden

Subs: 4 Stephanie Botha, 7 Lida Kotze, 11 Danielle Cairns, 14 Georgia Grobler, 18 Alegra Dijkstra, 21 Polly Mashau, 24 Kirsten Block (GK)



UJ: 1 Robyn Ormond © (GK), 3 Isabella Da Rocha, 6 Lanne Rossouw, 7 Asheleigh Datnow, 8 Kirsten Paton, 9 Lisa Hawker, 11 Alex Kavanagh, 15 Kerry Trebble, 16 Carmen Smith, 17 Demi Harmse, 18 Chebeal Raubenheimer

Subs: 2 Yonela Dishi (GK), 4 Jenevieve Taljaard, 5 Phia Gerber, 10 Jivanka Kruger, 12 Zeena Martin, 13 Bernice Brink, 24 Nadia Mattana



Varsity Sports media release