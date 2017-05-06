By Andre Huisamen





NMMU break the UKZN defence during the 2017 Varsity Hockey, presented by Steinhoff and FNB, Monday 05 May 2017, at the Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape. NMMU vs UKZN Photo by: Halden Krog/SASPA



The Madibaz were made to work hard in their opening match of the Varsity Hockey competition in Stellenbosch when they defeated newcomers UKZN 4-2.





Madibaz started the brightest of the two teams as the eased some early pressure on the ladies from Natal. Kiona van Niekerk opened the scoring for the Madibaz just before the end of the first chukka when she tapped in after a scramble from a penalty. UKZN, however, came out all guns blazing at the start of the second chukka and they were rewarded when Hqobile Shange scored a brilliant field goal from a counter attack to give her side the lead. UKZN’s defence proved solid as they kept Madibaz out for the remainder of the second chukka and took a 2-1 lead into half time.



The second half and third chukka got off to a slow start for both sides. The Madibaz came close on a couple of occasions but failed to convert pressure into points as it was still deadlocked at the start of the final chukka.



The Madibaz eventually broke through the UKZN defence with six minutes left on the clock. Substitute Aimee Pohlman grabbed a field goal to give her side the lead before Simone Dolley tapped in from a penalty corner moments later to all but secure the result for the Madibaz.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Robyn Ashton (UKZN)

FNB Player of the Match: Chardinay Penniston (UKZN)



Scores



Madibaz: 4

Goals: Kiona van Niekerk, Aimee Pohlman (Field Goal), Simone Dolley



UKZN: 2

Goals: Hqobile Shange (Field Goal)



Teams



Madibaz: 1 Kerryn Frost (GK), 3 Hannah Knott-Craig, 4 Lauren Nina ©, 7 Caitlin Gouws, 8 Kanyisa Gwata, 13 Jamie-Leigh Banks, 14 Simone Dolley, 15 Kiona van Niekerk, 17 Carly Redcliffe, 21 Luzaan Potgieter, 24 Cassandra Lister

Subs: 6 Kirsty Tonks, 10 Jenna-Lee Meyer, 12 Aimee Pohlmann, 16 Malikah Potgieter, 18 Meri Janse van Rensburg (GK), 20 Robyn Thomson, 22 Lindre van den Berg



UKZN: 4 Jamie Leigh Chisholm , 5 Sinethemba Zungu, 6 Chardinay Penniston, 7 Chiree Coetzee, 8 Nolwazi Mkize, 9 Nxolo Manele (GK), 10 Tiffany Jones, 11 Hqobile Shange, 12 Nomzamo Zulu, 13 Vanessa Atkinson, 22 Mnguni Thandazile



Subs: 1 Robin Ashton (GK), 2 Bengu Nonqaba, 3 Janine Ndlovu, 14 Anessa Patel, 16 Tanner Rea van den Bergh, 17 Megan Hargreaves, 21 Nonthando Mlambo



Varsity Sports media release