By Reginald Hufkie





Tukkies celebrate goal against Kovsies during the 2017 Varsity Hockey, presented by Steinhoff and FNB, Monday 05 May 2017, at the Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape. TUKKIES vs KOVSIES Photo by: Halden Krog/SASPA



After a great defensive first-half display by Kovsies, Tuks broke loose to obliterate the Bloem side 6-0 in the second match at Maties Astro on Friday afternoon.





The second game of the day started with a bang when the side from Pretoria, Tuks, secured a penalty corner in the second minute of the first chukka. Kovsies’ defence, however, came in the form of brick wall that needed much more than just Tuks’ strikers to break.



A second penalty corner in the 11th minute was still not enough to break the solid defence of the ladies from Bloemfontein. Despite bagging a third penalty corner in the final minute of the first chukka, Tuks still struggled to break through the rock solid defence set up by Kovsies.



The start of the second chukka welcomed a change in weather conditions, thus allowing the ladies to run faster without worries of slipping. Fast-paced aggressive attacking opportunities from Tuks could still not break through the Kovsies defence with half time on the doorstep of what could be described as nail-biting first half of hockey.



Just before half time, though, Tuks’ Catherine Morris finally made a breakthrough when she scored the first goal of the game – 2-0 in favour of Tuks at half time.



Taking advantage of their first half momentum, Tuks came back from the break and scored two goals in the first five minutes of the second half. Anel Luus’ skilful play from the penalty corner paid off when she earned her stripes by scoring the second goal for Tuks. A few seconds later, however, Mabongi Nyalungu scored a cracker of a goal, making it 5-0 for Tuks. Despite many attacking attempts in the fourth chukka, Tuks captain Natalie Esteves only managed to make it 6-0 on the 52nd minute after an umpteenth penalty corner.



Tuks’ Catherine Morris’ skilful play and tactical awareness saw her bagging the FNB Player of Match award while Candice Calder from Kovsies was awarded the Mugg and Bean Star Saver award for her efforts at the back.



Mugg and Bean Star Saver: Candice Calder (Kovsies)

FNB Player of the Match: Catherine Morris (Tuks)



Scores



Tuks: 6

Goals: Catherine Morris, Anel Luus, Mabongi Nyalungu, Natalie Esteves



Kovsies: 0



Teams



Tuks: Marlise van Tonder, Marissa Poolman, Chane Hill, Anel Luus, Catherine Morris, Izelle Verster, Natalie Esteves, Claire Gibbings, Amy Etherington, Thandokazi Chithi, Mabongi Nyalungu.

Subs: Melicia van Tonder, Jenica De Encarnacao, Meeghan Scheffer, Luvolwethu Nkole, Amone Mouton, Ayanga Balni, Kelsey Langley



Kovsies: Alri Vorster, Chane Hartel, Antonet Louw, Shindre-Lee Simmons, Nadia Van Zyl, Pricilla Esterhuyze, Candice Calder, Heraldine Olin, Casey-Jean Botha, Este Van Schalkwyk, Janke Kotze

Subs: Lisa Alberts, Jessica Charles, Nadia van Staden, Refilwe Ralikontsane, Shanay Solomon, S’Thabile Motsa, Nicole Kruger



Varsity Sports media release