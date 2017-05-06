In the last match of the first round of Pakistan Hockey Federation's triangular home series, Pakistan Whites trounced Development Squad 7-3 at the Johar Town Hockey Stadium, Lahore.





In the one sided game, the Whites led 4-1 at the half time.



After the completion of the first round, Pakistan Seniors have two wins, Whites' one win and one loss while the Development Squad have lost both their ties.



On Saturday, Pakistan Seniors meet Pakistan Whites



PHF Media release