Whites Whitewashed Development Squad 7-3 in Triangular Hockey

Published on Saturday, 06 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 20
In the last match of the first round of  Pakistan Hockey Federation's triangular home series, Pakistan Whites trounced Development Squad 7-3 at the Johar Town Hockey Stadium, Lahore.



In the one sided game, the Whites led 4-1 at the half time.

After the completion of the first round, Pakistan Seniors have two wins, Whites' one win and one loss while the Development Squad have lost both their ties.

On Saturday, Pakistan Seniors meet Pakistan Whites

PHF Media release

