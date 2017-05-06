s2h team



In a day of upsets, India could do nothing right, defence or aggression, against Malaysia in the crucial last pool match where the final entry was stake. India needed a two-goal margin victory over Malaysia to pip Great Britain to engage Australia in the final. It was not to be. Perhaps wilting under pressure of playing full stands and an improved Malaysia, the Indians, except last ten minutes of play or so were on defensive.





Australia will take on Great Britain in tomorrow's final, while India-New Zealand will fight it out for bronze.



Winless Malaysia did everything right ab initio, played an aggressive game to first keep the Indians under check and then when managed a penalty corner went up. That Sharil Saabah's 50th minute stunner stood the test of rest ten minutes.



Indian coach Roelant Oltmans pulled out the goalie and played Harmanpreet Singh as additional player shortly after conceding to Saabah.



India made numerous attacks in the spell, but its forwards were lethargic, off mark, letting sitters go waste. Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh were conspicuous for missing out.



India got five penalty corners, two more than they conceded, but could not beat Malaysian goalie.



India got off to good start getting three penalty corners in the first half. However, all the three attempts of PC veteran Rupinder Pal Singh met with equal resistance.Once the first charger cleared while the rest were cleared by 37-year old sensational goalie Kumar Subramaniam.



Halftime score stood as 0-0



Stick2Hockey.com