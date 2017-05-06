

A late Kane Russell drag flick couldn't help the Black Sticks get up against Great Britain. (File Photo)



The Black Sticks men will play for bronze at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, after losing 3-2 to Great Britain in their final round robin match.





Hosts Malaysia denied India a place in the final with a 1-0 victory, their first of the tournament, leaving India to face the Black Sticks on Saturday (10.05pm NZ Time) for third.



Great Britain opened up a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute, when Sam Ward flicked home from a penalty corner, but Dominic Newman hit back for the Black Sticks just before halftime to level the scores.



A Phil Roper field goal then restored Great Britain's one-goal advantage early in the third quarter, and Mark Gleghorne scored in similar fashion five minutes into the final spell to make it 3-1.



Kane Russell then brought it back to 3-2 with a few minutes remaining, thanks to a drag flick, but the Black Sticks couldn't complete the comeback in the little time that remained.



Australia, who lost to Japan 3-2 in their final group match, finished atop the standings on 10 points, ahead of Great Britain on goal difference. India and New Zealand both finished with seven points, while Japan and Malaysia ended with four points. As other results played out, a win over Great Britain would have put the Black Sticks into the final.



New Zealand lost to India 3-0 in their round robin match on Sunday.



KOOKABURRAS STILL QUALIFY



The Australian men's hockey team have qualified for the final of the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia despite Japan coming back from a two-goal deficit to snatch the victory.



The first goal came in the seventh minute of play with Aaron Kleinschmidt scoring a penalty corner after an infringement from Japan's Kaito Tanaka.



One minute into the second half, Trent Mitton doubled Australia's score with a field goal after he somehow managed to get past three of Japan's defenders, to push the advantage to 2-0.



Australian goalkeeper Tyler Lovell saved a penalty corner but the Japanese were rewarded seconds later when a set piece play was finished with a powerful flick from Shota Yamada.



Japan scored the equaliser in the 56th minute of play with Koji Yamasaki nailing a field goal following a pass from Seren Tanaka.



Just one minute later, Japan took the lead for the first time in the match, a second field goal from Yamasaki giving them the edge with just three minutes of play remaining.



