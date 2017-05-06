By Mike Haymonds





Sam Ward celebrates scoring for GB against Brazil. Credit FRANK UIJLENBROEK



SAM WARD, Phil Roper and Mark Gleghorne were Great Britain’s scorers in a 3-2 win over New Zealand in their final round-robin game at the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh.





The win secured GB’s place in today’s (Sat) final against the world’s No 2 Australia, despite their 3-2 defeat by the bottom team hosts Malaysia. GB’s final slot was not confirmed until Malaysia’s 51st-minute winner against the tournament’s second favourites India.



Holcombe’s Ward opened the scoring with a powerful penalty corner drag-flick after nine minutes and it was not until the final minute of the second period that Dominic Newman equalised with a field goal. Strikes by Wimbledon’s Roper in the39th minute and Gleghorne of Beeston in the 49th gave GB a cushion and, although the Kiwis took off their goalkeeper for an extra outfield player, they were restricted to just one corner goal by Kane Russell two minutes from time.



GB head coach Bobby Crutchley said: “It was a very good performance in stifling heat. I felt we dominated the game.



“If we had a better conversion rate from the chances we created the score line would have been more comfortable.”



Australia have dominated this tournament, having lifted the title nine times since winning the inaugural edition in 1983 and the four most recent since 2013.



GB last played in 2012 when they finished third (of seven) and won it once (as England) in 1994.



Daily Express