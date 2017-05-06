IPOH: Britain can thank Malaysia for making the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey competition.





Britain edged New Zealand 3-2 at the Azlan Shah Stadium here yesterday to move into second spot behind leaders Australia on 10 points. The Aussies had a better goal difference despite losing their last group match 3-2 to Japan.



But Britain had to wait for the third and last match of the day – between India and Malaysia – to know if they would be in the final.



India, who began the day with seven points from four matches, fell to a surprising 1-0 loss to basement side Malaysia and that allowed Britain to set up a title showdown against Australia today.



Britain scored through Sam Ward (ninth minute), Phil Roper (39th) and Mark Gleghorne (49th) while New Zealand replied through Dominic Newman (30th) and Kane Russell (pen 58th).



Britain coach Bobby Crutchley admitted that they were lucky to get all three points.



“We’re very happy with the result ... we did enough to score the goals. We wanted to move the ball around and run the opposition aground.



“That was outstanding performance from my men ... I hope they will raise their game to a higher level tomorrow (today).”



New Zealand coach Darren Smith said that his team only played well towards the end of the game.



In an earlier match, Japan saved their best for last match to stun Australia 3-2.



World No. 16 Japan, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, came back from two goals down to sink the world No. 2 with two well-taken strikes in the last quarter at the Azlan Shah Stadium yesterday.



Australia took the lead Aaron Kleinschmidt (seventh minute) and Trent Mitton (31st) before Japan reduced the deficit through Shota Yamada (44th).



Then, two quick goals by Koji Yamasaki (56th, 57th) sent the Aussies reeling to their first defeat in the tournament.



