by S. Ramaguru





Back off: Malaysia’s Haziq Samsul (right) in action against India’s Sardar Singh during their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at the Azlan Shah Stadium yesterday. — RONNIE CHIN/The Star



IPOH: Malaysia turned in their best performance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup to deny India a place in the final.





Malaysia beat India 1-0 in a pulsating match, with Shahril Sabah’s 51st-minute penalty corner goal settling the game.



Malaysia’s win was the second shock result of the day after Japan had earlier beaten defending champions Australia 3-2.



But the result did not matter as Australia still qualified for the final, where they will meet Britain at the Azlan Shah Stadium today.



Australia have won the trophy nine times while Britain have only won it once – in 1994 (playing as England).



Malaysia had S. Kumar back in goal yesterday and he was instrumental in thwarting the Indians.







This was only Malaysia’s 18th win in 113 meetings with India. The teams have also drawn 18 times.



The first quarter did not produce any major attacking moves for either team.



But, in the 16th minute, India earned their first penalty corner. However, Rupinder Pal Singh’s direct attempt was well saved by Kumar.



India pressed on and had two more penalty corners – in the 23rd and 25th minutes. Both times their attempts went wide.



The first half ended goalless.



On resumption, Malaysia had two penalty corner attempts in the 33rd and 34th minutes but to no avail.



Knowing they had to win to pip Britain to a place in the final, India started the fourth quarter with a kicking back instead of goalkeeper Akash Chikte.



Harmanpreet was the player used as a kicking back for five minutes.



Malaysia earned a third penalty corner in the 44th minute but again failed to make it count.



But national coach Stephen van Huizen’s men persevered.



And it paid off big time when they were awarded a penalty corner in the 51st minute.



This time, Shaharil’s direct flick easily beat goalkeeper Akash.



Rattled, India threw everything at Malaysia, who defended resolutely.



“We were playing for pride after losing three games. We didn’t plan to disappoint India,” said Stephen.



“We expected India to come at full force against us as they needed two goals to get into the final.



“We played better against Britain and New Zealand.



“For me this win came against the odds. On any other day, if India had taken their chances, I’m sure they would have won.”



India head coach Roelant Oltmans was left ruing his team’s unforced errors and failure to take their chances.



“I am never disappointed with results. But today I am very disappointed with our performance,” he said.



“There were too many unforced errors ... we did not take our chances.



“I’m also disappointed with the execution rate of our penalty corners.”



The Star of Malaysia