By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal,India)



A must-win situation is defined as: “India has to win (or draw) the match to advance in the tournament; if India draws or loses, it is out of the medal race.” In Azlan Shah Cup (2017) India needs victory by 2 goals difference or 3-2 wins against hosts Malaysia to play Gold Medal match. India lost 0-1 and out of Gold Medal match. Thus India has failed on 14 must-win occasions in world-level tournaments, thrice to Malaysia, in CWG (1998), AG (2010) and AZ (2017). details are:





Olympics (4)



Date Venue Stage Opponent Score

Jul 26, 1976 Montreal Playoff Australia AUS 1 (5) – IND 1 (4), TB

Aug 6, 1984 Los Angeles Pool Germany GER 0 – IND 0

Sep 20, 1988 Seoul Pool Britain GBR 3 – IND 0

Sep 26, 2000 Sydney Pool Poland POL 1 – IND 1



1976 – Argentina did India a favour by upsetting Australia. India now had to win a playoff against Australia to qualify for the semi-finals. Ajeet Singh missed a penalty stroke in the tie-breaker, and India lost the playoff. India ended up 7th at Montreal – the first time an Indian hockey team returned without any medal from the Olympics.



1984 – India had to beat Germany to advance to the semi-finals. Zafar Iqbal missed the open net and India drew the game, with Germany advancing. Defending champion India ended up 5th at Los Angeles. From 1984 onwards, India would never again qualify for the semi-finals of any Olympic hockey tournament.



1988 – India needed only a draw against Britain to advance to the semi-finals. In the second half, left-half Ashok’s slide tackle at the 25-yard line led to a penalty corner against India. The attempt was saved by Rawat, but Britain got one more penalty corner. Barber scored, and suddenly the match turned in the favour of Britain. India ended up 6th in the 1988 Olympics.



2000 – India needed either a 2-2 draw or a win against Poland to advance to the Olympic semi-finals against Pakistan. With 90 seconds left in the game, India was leading 1-0 when Tomascz Cichy of Poland tied the game. A melee in front of the Polish goal that was wasted by Baljit Singh Dhillon proved costly. The 1-1 tie sent India out of the semi-finals. India ended up 7th in the Olympics; ironically, Poland, the team that derailed India, ended up last in the tournament.



World Cup (2)



Date Venue Stage Opponent Score

Mar 28, 1978 Buenos Aires Pool England ENG 1 – IND 1

Jan 7, 1982 Mumbai Pool Australia AUS 2 – IND 1



1978 – India needed to beat England to force a playoff with Germany for a semifinal spot. However, India could only draw the match 1-1. India ended 6th in the 1978 World Cup. After 1978, India never won any medal in the World Cup again.



1982 – A drawn match with Australia was sufficient for a place in semi-finals. India lost the match and ended up 5th in the World Cup. Hockey was still popular in India back then, and a World Cup medal at home would have done wonders for the sport.



Champions Trophy (3)



Date Venue Stage Opponent Score

Apr 10, 1986 Karachi League Britain GBR 1 – IND 0

Dec 13, 1996 Chennai League Pakistan PAK 3 – IND 2

Dec 13,2014 Bhubaneswar SF Pakistan PAK 4-IND 3



1986 – Had India won the league match against Britain, India would have been on the podium with a silver medal. Joaquim Carvalho and Abdul Aziz missed a penalty stroke each in this crucial match against Britain and India went on to lose the game. India ended 5th in the Champions Trophy.



1996 - Had India won the league match against Pakistan, India would have been in the Champions Trophy final. From handshaking distance, Dhanraj Pillai missed a goal. India got a total of 13 penalty corners, but converted only 2. Two days later, India was in the bronze medal match against Germany. Germany whipped India 5-0 to take the bronze.



2014 –In SF versus Pakistan, Sardar Singh missed open net after taking too much time. On counter attack Qadir scored for Pakistan. Pakistan won 4-3, after victory Pakistani did un-sportsman like celebration. "



Continental Championships (4)



Date Venue Stage Opponent Score

Sep 9,1998 Kuala Lumpur SF Malaysia MAS 1-IND 0

Nov 23,2010 Guangzhou SF Malaysia MAS 4 gg – IND 3

May 12,2009 Kuantan Pool China CHN 2 – IND 2

Oct 10,2006 Doha Pool Korea KOR 1-IND 1



1998- In commonwealth games hockey has introduced first time. In semifinals India had wasted numerous chances. Mirnawan Nawami has scored in extra time to show exit door to India.



2006- Asian Games at Doha. India had to beat South Korea in its final pool match to advance to the semi-finals in place of China. India tied the game 1-1, missed the semi-finals and ended 5th – the first time in history that India came back from the Asian Games without any medal.



2009- In the 2009 Asia Cup at Kuantan, India had to beat China in its final pool match to advance to the semi-finals. India leads 2-0 at breather, Chinese equalized, in last minute of the match, India got the penalty corner, Captain and Penalty Corner expert Sandeep Singh missed the golden opportunity. India ended 5th – the first time in history that India came back from the Asia Cup without any medal.



2010- In Guangzhou Asian Games India have to beat Malaysia for Gold medal match, leading 3-2, defensive lapses cost dearly, India concedes soft goals and went out from final.



Invitation Tourneys (1)



2017- India needs victory by 2 goals difference or 3-2 wins against hosts Malaysia to play Gold Medal match. India lost 0-1 and out of Gold Medal match.



Fieldhockey.com