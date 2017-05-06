Japan shocked defending champions Australia with a brace from Koji Yamasaki to pull off a stunning 3-2 victory





Despite the defeat The Kookaburras are through to their 13th scup final since 1983 as they have a four-goal lead over second-place Great Britain who share 10 equal points with the Australians.



Great Britain had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 to go second in the table standings behind Australia who have a better goal average.



The Australians needed a draw against Japan but upped the ante with an attacking performance to go 1-0 ahead in the seventh minute through Trent Mitton’s cross into the D was finished by Aaron Kleinschmidt who placed it past goalkeeper Suguru Shimmoto with ease.



It was Mitton’s turn to push the Kookaburras forward with the second goal in the 31st minute as the Australians confidently rode on with a 2-0 lead.



Japan, however, earned their first penalty corner in the 41st minute with a rare entry into the Australian fort and Shota Yamada’s shot was well deflected by goalkeeper Tyler Lovell.



However, the Japanese were back three minutes later to equalise through Shota.



With the score stood at 2-1, Japan produced the most scintillating performance with two quick goals through Koji Yamasaki (56th and 57th minutes) to shock Australia with this win – their first and most memorable in the tournament.



