by Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) hope to be the new force in the Malay­sian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).



With that aim in mind, they want to win the Division One title and end the Thunderbolt teams’ domination.





Last year, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt won their fifth straight Division One title while Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS)-Thunderbolt bagged the overall crown.



But this season MBPJ are set to lift their maiden league title as they lead the 10-team standings with 21 points from eight matches. They will wrap up their fixtures against BJSS-Thunderbolt at the MBPJ Stadium today.



SSTMI-Thunderbolt are second with 19 points while BJSS-Thunderbolt are third on 18 points. SSTMI-Thunderbolt’s last match is against SMK Datuk Bentara Luar in Batu Pahat.



Having beaten three of the Thunderbolt teams, MBPJ coach Mohd Harfizi Baharom (pic) said they would go all out to get the better of the fourth side – BJSS Thunderbolt.



Earlier, MBPJ were victorious over Ander­son-Thunderbolt (3-1), SSTMI-Thunder­bolt (3-2) and Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-MSP-Thunderbolt (3-2).



“We want to create a new chapter in the MJHL. We have won the overall title once in 2006 but we have yet to win the league title since the inaugural MJHL in 1995. This is our best chance to do so as my players are playing exceptionally well.



“My players have vowed to give their best. I have faith in my players that they will rise to the occasion,” said Harfizi.



BJSS-Thunderbolt coach Lokman Yahya, however, has not given up hopes of winning the title.



“We also have a fighting chance if we beat MPBJ. It will also depend on the outcome of the SSTMI-SMK Datuk Bentara Luar match.



“We want to make sure the title remains with one of the Thunderbolt teams,” said Lokman.







The Star of Malaysia