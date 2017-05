Chandigarh: Hockey Him put up an emphatic display to be crowned champions of the junior women’s hockey National Championship (Division B) here today.





Hockey Him beat Mizoram 5-0 to take the title. Ankita scored in the 14th minute to give them the lead. Six minutes later, Ekta Kaushik doubled their lead.



Just before halftime, Ankita added a second to her tally to give Hockey Him a 3-0 lead. Manju Chorasiya (39th minute) and Umra (66th) also scored.



The Tribune