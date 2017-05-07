By BRIAN YONGA





Amira Sailors' Lorraine Nondi (left) tussles for the ball with Pamela Wamocho of University of Nairobi during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on May 6, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Footballer-cum-hockey player Pauline Naise on Saturday scored four times as Amira Sailors thrashed newcomers University of Nairobi (UON) 6-0 in a lop-sided Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium.





Leah Omwandho and Susan Oketch were also on target as Amira piled more misery on the students who have now lost six matches.



In another match, former holders Sikh Union Nairobi played out a goalless draw with Kenya College of Accountancy University in a men’s Premier League encounter.



Amira coach Linnet Onyango was pleased with the result praising her forwards for making their chances count.



“I think it was one of our best performances of the season and we totally deserved the win after an an all-round impressive display,” Onyango told Sunday Nation Sport.



Naise, who joined Amira at the beginning of the season, underlined her importance to her team with another match winning display.



Last Monday, she scored a last minute equaliser to salvage a point against Strathmore University Scorpions.



Against the students, Amira needed only nine minutes to take the lead as Omwandho sounded the board after finishing off Lorraine Nondi’s penalty corner. Amira, playing in their second season in the top-flight, had gone close in the opening minutes with a couple of short corners.



The second quarter saw Amira intensify attacks with Naise linking up well with Omwandho and Oketch upfront. The trio combined to score their team’s second goal with Naise finishing past UoN keeper Quinter Okoreh in the 29th minute.



Ten minutes later, it was three as a UoN move was thwarted and Amira broke at the other end and Oketch fired past Okoreh.



The last quarter saw Naise score thrice in 11 minutes. First, Naise reacted quickly to finish off a rebound after Oketch’s initial shot was saved.



MOVED SECOND



Two minutes later, the former USIU player brilliantly flicked Nondi’s cross to make it five.



The students had a rare chance but forward Sharon Atieno’s shot was saved by Amira keeper Rachel Kerubo.



Naise capped off a brilliant display with a goal a minute to full-time to lift her side to second place.



“We showed them too much respect and got punished for our lapses. We will improve with time,” UoN coach Collins Asimba said.



Daily Nation