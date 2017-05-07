By Reginald Hufkie





Wits celebrate a goal against Pukke during the opening game of the 2017 Varsity Hockey, presented by Steinhoff and FNB, Monday 05 May 2017, at the Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape. WITS vs NMMU Photo by: Halden Krog/SASPA



Despite trailing at the start of the second half, Pietie Coetzee’s Witsies managed to clinch a 7-3 victory against the Madibaz in Stellenbosh on Saturday night.





In what was predicted to at least be a tough fixture in the first half, the side from Port Elizabeth, Madibaz, made their intensions clear with a goal as early as the third miinute by the in-form Caitlin Gouws. Despite Madibaz’s impact pressure, Wits’ defence remained rock solid, thus ending the first chukka 2-0 in favour of the Madibaz.



Running was the name of the game at the start of the second chukka as both teams showed keen interest in having the ball in their possession. With two Witsies green-carded on the 25th and 26th minute, the Madibaz side could still not work their way through Wits’ defence despite making use of their Powerplay advantage which saw an extra two Wits players sidelined for two minutes. Their break, however, came when Captain Nina Lauren scored an impressive goal from a penalty corner at the end of the first half, making it 3-0 for the ladies from the Eastern Cape.



Madibaz started the second half like a house on fire, but Vicky Jonker turned the game on its head by scoring two impressive goals from a penalty corner and field goal attempt in less than five minutes, equalling the game in fine style. Taking advantage of their goal-scoring momentum, the ladies from Johannesburg worked their way through Madibaz’s defence and ensured Nicole Smith was in the perfect position to bag goal number three: 5-3 for Witsies at the end of the third chukka.



The fourth chukka remained goalless until Vicky Jonker hammered the nail into the coffin by scoring her third goal of the game with thirty seconds left on the clock: 7-3 for Wits the final score.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Kerryn Frost (Madibaz)

FNB Player of the match: Kelly Wrensch (Wits)



Scores

Madibaz: 3

Goals: Caitlin Gouws, Lauren Nina



Wits: 7

Goals: Vicky Jonker (penalty corner), Vicky Jonker (field goal), Nicole Smith (field goal), Vicky Jonker (field goal)



Teams

Madibaz: 6 Sequeira Van Niekerk, 7 Caitlin Gouws, 10 Jenna-Lee Meyer, 12 Aimee Pohlmann, 13 Jamie-Leigh Banks, 14 Simone Dolley, 15 Kirsty Tonks, 17 Carly Redcliffe, 18 Meri Janse van Rensburg, 21 Luzaan Potgieter, 24 Cassandra Lister

Subs: 1 Kerryn Frost, 3 Hannah Knott, 4 Lauren Nina, 8 Kanyisa Gwata, 16 Malikah Potgieter, 20 Robyn Thomson, 22 Lindre Van den Berg



Wits: 1 Petro Stofberg, 5 Gillian Robertson, 8 Ash Redhead, 9 Londeka Dlamini, 10 Nompilo Thenjwayo, 12 Nicole Smith, 13 Amber Dry, 14 Kelly Wrensch, 15 Robyn Fyrie, 17 Lezaan Janse van Vuuren, 18 Vicky Jonker

Subs: 2 Jureya Dildar, 3 Nolwazi Ngubane, 4 Lelethu Ndakisa, 6 Sissy Pieterse, 7 Nicky Veto, 16 Mandisa Sigudla, 19 Tamsin Copeland



Varsity Sports media release