By Andre Huisamen





Catherine Morris of TUKKIES celebrates her goal with teammate Chane Hill of TUKKIES during the 2017 Varsity Hockey, presented by Steinhoff and FNB, Monday 06 May 2017, at the Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Photo by: Halden Krog/SASPA



Newcomers, UKZN, got a proper hiding on Saturday afternoon in Stellenbosch, when powerhouse, Tuks, blew them off the park with a massive 15-0 victory.





Tuks were quick out of the blocks when Catherine Morris scored a field goal in the seventh minute to open their account for the day. Two more field goals by Claire Gibbings and Mabongi Nyalungu for Tuks before the half time break meant they held a strong 6-0 lead midway through the encounter.



It was more of the same for Tuks in the second half when Chane Hill scored her side’s fourth field goal of the match to make it 8-0 early in the third chukka. The 2017 Varsity Hockey rule of field goals counting two doubling the scoreboard pressure. Anel Luus, Amy Etherington and captain Natalie Esteves added to UKZN’s misery when they also found the back of the net during a period of ill-discipline by UKZN, leading to a number of penalty corners.



Mabongi Nyalungu scored her second field goal in the final chukka before captain Natalie Esteves scored a sixth field goal for Tuks to seal the 15-0 hammering.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Robin Ashton (UKZN)

FNB Player of the match: Natalie Esteves (Tuks)



Scores



Tuks: 15

Goals: Catherine Morris (Field Goal), Claire Gibbings (Field Goal), Mabongi Nyalungu (Field Goal X2), Chane Hill (Field Goal), Anel Luus (Penalty Corner), Amy Etherington (Penalty Corner), Natalie Esteves (Penalty Corner during Powerplay, Penalty Corner)



UJ: 0



Teams



Tuks: 1 Marlise van Tonder (GK), 4 Marissa Poolma, 6 Chane Hill, 10 Anel Luus, 11 Catherine Morris, 14 Izelle Verster, 15 Natalie Esteves ©, 19 Claire Gibbings, 21 Amy Etherington, 27 Thandokazi Chithi, 32 Mabongi Nyalungu

Subs: 2 Melicia van Loggerenberg, 8 Jenica De Encarnacao, 12 Meeghan Sheffer, 18 Levolwethu Nkole, 22 Amone Mouton, 23 Balni Ayanga, 28 Kelsey Langley



UKZN: 1 Robin Ashton (GK), 4 Jamie Chisholm, 5 Sinethemba Zungu, 6 Chardinay Penniston, 7 Chiree Coetzee, 8 Nolwazi Mkize, 10 Tiffany Jones, 11 Shange Hqobile, 12 Zulu Nomzamo, 21 Mlabo Nonthando, 22 Mnguni Thandazile

Subs: 2 Nonqaba Bengu, 3 Janine Ndlovu, 9 Manele Noxolo (GK), 13 Vanessa Atkinson, 14 Anessa Patel, 16 Tanner van den Bergh, 17 Megan Hargreaves



Varsity Sports media release