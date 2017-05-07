



KHC Dragons Alexander Hendrickx is looking forward to a memorable end of season as the Brasschaat club begin their Belgian playoff bid on Sunday while their hosting of the EHL FINAL4 moves ever closer.





The defender top scored this term with 24 goals, all from corners, and is looking forward to the business end of the season, starting with their playoff games against Waterloo Ducks on Sunday before their return leg a week later.



He told the Hockey Belgium website that it will be a big step up from their regular season matches in Belgium, saying: “The playoffs are obviously special and require more commitment as teams manage to surpass themselves and sometimes show a different style to the championship. We are looking forward to this final sprint."



"Our duels against the WatDucks are always exciting. It will, therefore, be two games played at a very high level."



Asked whether his side can claim a Belgian championship and EHL double, he is not counting any chickens before they hatch.



"As far as the EHL is concerned, it is simply outstanding to be able to organise the FINAL4 of the competition in Brasschaat. Everyone in the club will do everything to make this event a true hockey celebration.



“We will have home advantage and the D-Side will be behind us to push us towards the target. But we have to careful; it is straight knock-out where we have to be perfectly sharp. It will therefore be necessary to approach the matches one after the other, similar to the playoffs."



