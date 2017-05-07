Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan Seniors defeat Whites 5-2 in Triangular Hockey

Published on Sunday, 07 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
In the Pakistan Hockey Federation's triangular home series, Pakistan Seniors had an easy 5-2 win over Pakistan Whites at the Johar Town Hockey Stadium, Lahore.



It was senior string's third win in as many matches.

They displayed superiority throughout, striking the first goal within three minutes of the start and remained ahead throughout.

It was 3-1 at the half time.

Scorers:
Pakistan Seniors: Umar Bhutta (2), Ali Shan,  Abubakr, Ammad Butt
Pakistan Whites: Umar Hamdi & Awaisur Rahman

PHF Media release

