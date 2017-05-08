by Aftar Singh





Sweet taste of success: MBPJ players celebrate after beating BJSS-Thunderbolt for the MJHL Division One title at the MBPJ Hockey Stadium yesterday. — M. Azhar Arif/The Star



PETALING JAYA: Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) are finally the Division One champions of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





Coach Mohd Harfizi Baharom’s side played their hearts out to hold defending overall champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS)-Thunderbolt to a 2-2 draw at the MBPJ Hockey Stadium yesterday.



In the ensuing penalty shootout, MBPJ picked up another point by winning 7-6. Muhd Faisol Roziham scored for MBPJ while BJSS Thunderbolt’s Faiq Razin Zariq was off the mark in the sudden-death shootout.



MBPJ finished with 23 points, two clear of four-time double champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt.



SSTMI blew their chances of retaining the title after they could only manage a 1-1 draw with SMKD Bentara Luar in Batu Pahat. In the penalty shootout, SSTMI triumphed 4-2.



BJSS-Thunderbolt were third with 19 points.



MBPJ started off well with Muhd Syafiq Izzuddin on target in the 19th minute. Muhd Nur Asyraf Ishak then doubled the lead by converting a penalty corner in the 37th minute.



But BJSS Thunderbolt stormed back with two quick penalty corner strikes by Muhd Ramdan Ariffin in the 38th and 39th minutes.



Despite pressure from BJSS Thunderbolt, MBPJ held on to win the league crown for the first time since the MJHL’s inception in 1995.



Said Harfizi: “I just can’t describe how happy I’m. It’s unbelievable to finally clinch the league title. I must thank my players for a job well done. We are now a new force in the MJHL.”







The Star of Malaysia