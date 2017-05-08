By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenya Butali players celebrate their 4-2 win against Ghana Police during the Africa Cup Championship at City Park, Nairobi on 08/01/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Goals from Seth Oburu and Brian Musasia guide former champions fight from goal down to shock Wazalendo.





Former champions Butali Sugar Warriors survived an early scare to beat Wazalendo 2-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match yesterday at City Park.



The win saw the 2015 winners, who are seeking to reclaim the title they lost to Strathmore University Gladiators last year, make three wins out three.



Butali, who have been calling the shots in the league for the last three years, found themselves trailing two minutes into play, but fought on to snatch the victory.



Butali coach Godfrey Wakachungwa said they were lucky to have collected the maximum points.



“We are very lucky to have won because we were not at our usual best. They had better chances than us,” Wakachungwa said.



“A team needs more play time to gel, but lack of consistency in our fixtures has had negative impact on us.”



He added that his charges will improve and become better, once they play more frequently.



“I’m hopeful we will have a better show in our next tie because we intend to have impressive results. We will have a good time, no doubt.”



Wazalendo dictated play from the onset and two minutes into play, Stanley Chege beat Butali defence to slot in past goalkeeper Evanson Ngoya. Stunned, Butali composed themselves as they tried to contain the victory-hungry Wazalendo.



They intensified their hunt for an equaliser as they played offensively, surging deep into Wazalendo’s territory. Frank Wanangwe could have leveled matters in the 17th minute from a Zack Aura pass, but his shot was saved by Wazalendo custodian, Bright Kezengwa.



Seth Oburu, who came off the bench, restored parity in the 25th minute for a one-all-draw at the breather. Oburu coordinated well with Aura to give Butali the much needed goal.



Aura was undoubtedly Butali’s man-of-the-match as his input once again proved crucial as he assisted Brian Musasia’s 40th minute penalty corner conversion for the winning goal.



In the women’s title chase, Strathmore University defeated Kenyatta University 3-0 to register their third victory of the season.



The Standard Online