By BRIAN YONGA





Mathew Mutiso (left) of Wazalendo pursues Barnabas Odhiambo of Butali Sugar Warriors during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on May 7, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



International Brian Musasia on Sunday hit the winner as Butali Sugar Warriors came from behind to beat Wazalendo 2-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match played at the City Park Stadium.





Wazalendo had taken a shock lead in the second minute through Stanley Chege’s field strike, but Butali levelled proceedings in the 24th minute through Seth Oburu.



With both teams chasing the winner, Musasia settled the tight contest as he sliced home from a neat penalty corner in the 40th minute and the 2016 league winners held out to secure their third win of the season.



Earlier, Kenyatta University Vultures piled more misery on newcomers Technical University of Kenya with a 1-0 win courtesy of skipper Lawrence Makhasa’s eighth minute goal.



In the women’s Premier league, Strathmore University Scorpions recorded a 3-0 win over KU Titans. Butali coach Godfrey Wakachunga admitted that his team were abit lucky to get the three points.



“We have not had a match in close to three weeks and that showed in our performance especially in the last two quarters. Hopefully, we will gel well in the coming matches,” the tactician told Nation Sport.



Butali, who came into the match a massive 15 points behind leaders Kenya Police, had the worst possible start as Wazalendo picked them out with their first attack.



Emmnauel Simiyu lost possession in midfield for Butali and Wazalendo broke quickly with Sam Wekesa setting up a nice through ball to Chege who lifted the ball past the onrushing Butali keeper Evanson Ngoya.



Butali, who beat champions Strathmore University 3-1 in their last encounter, took time to settle as Wazalendo haggled bossed proceedings in midfield. Butali did improve in the second quarter and began to create chances.



They won two successive short corners but were unable to make them count as Musasia and Frank Wanangwe all failed to beat Wazalendo keeper Bright Kezengwa.



The Kisumu-based team did eventually draw level in the 24th minute through a well worked move.



Zack Aura exchanged passes with Wanangwe before the latter teed up Oburu who fired past Kezengwa. Wazalendo went in search of more goals but were undone by poor finishing from their forwards.



They were made to rue the misses as Musasia scored the winning strike, blasting home an Aura penalty corner.



“Our performance was encouraging despite the loss. We have shown that we can compete with the big boys and the lads have truly come of age,” Wazalendo coach Fidhelis Kimanzi said.



Ruth Odhiambo, captain Yvonne Karanja and Denise Odongo were on target for the Scorpions against the Titans.



