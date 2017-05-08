By Andre Huisamen





Heather McEwan of Maties after scoring against Madibaz during the 2017 VARSITY HOCKEY, Sunday 07 May 2017, Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Photo by: LUIGI BENNETTE/SASPA



Maties continued their unbeaten run on Sunday evening when they defeated Madibaz 13-2 in the final match of the third day of Varsity Hockey in Stellenbosch.





Madibaz were always going to find it tough against the home side, who have played some excellent hockey over the course of the weekend.



Aimee Pote opened the scoring for Maties in the 13th minute, despite her side spilling a couple of chances in the first chukka, through a field goal.



Four minutes later Georgia Grobler doubled Maties’ lead through a brilliant field goal herself. Maties were relentless in the first half and challenged the Madibaz defence on every break. Minke van Heerden added to the home side’s tally in the 23rd minute when she also scored a field goal to make it 6-0 at the break for Maties.



The second half started a bit tighter for Maties as no goals were scored in the third chukka. The last chukka got off to a brilliant start for Maties when Georgia Grobler scored her second field goal of the match to increase her side’s lead.



Captain Heather McEwan and two quick goals by Stephanie Botha added to Maties’ gigantic lead. Madibaz got on the scoreboard at the end with a goal by Malikah Potgieter.



Maties completely put Madibaz to the sword as they moved to the top of the log with one round remaining in the first weekend of Varsity Hockey.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Kerryn Frost (Madibaz)

FNB Player of the Match: Tarryn Glasby (Maties)



Scores



Maties: 13

Goals: Aimee Pote (Field Goal), Georgia Grobler (Field Goal) 2, Minke van Heerden (Field Goal), Heather McEwan (Field Goal), Stephanie Botha (Penalty Field Goal), Stephanie Botha (Field Goal)



Madibas: 2

Goals: Malikah Potgieter (Field Goal)



Teams



Maties: 1 Nicole Le Fleur (GK), 2 Lenta Cullinan, 4 Stephanie Botha, 6 Heather McEwan ©, 8 Paige Phillips, 9 Sandiswe Tabata, 10 Tarryn Glasby, 11 Danielle Cairns, 12 Natasha Rootenberg, 17 Page Alcock, 20 Minke van Heerden

Subs: 5 Simone Strydom, 7 Lida Kotze, 14 Georgia Grobler, 16 Aimee Pote, 19 Alegra Dijkstra, 21 Polly Mashau, 24 Kirsten Block (GK)



Madibaz: 1 Kerryn Frost (GK), 3 Hannah Knott-Craig, 4 Lauren Nina ©, 6 Kiona van Niekerk, 7 Caitlin Gouws, 8 Kanyisa Gwata, 12 Aimee Pohlmann, 14 Simone Dolley, 16 Malikah Potgieter, 17 Carly Redcliffe, 21 Luzaan Potgieter

Subs: 10 Jenna-Lee Meyer, 13 Jamie-Leigh Banks, 15 Kirsty Tonks, 18 Meri Janse van Rensburg (GK), 20 Robyn Thomson, 22 Lindre van den Berg, 24 Cassandra Lister



Varsity Sports media release