By Andre Huisamen





Demi Harmse and Zeena Martin of UJ celebrate after opening the scoring against UKZN during the 2017 VARSITY HOCKEY, Sunday 07 May 2017, Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Photo by: LUIGI BENNETTE/SASPA



UJ got their campaign back on track with a strong performance over newcomers, UKZN, on Saturday evening in Stellenbosch. They won the encounter 8-2 through four field goals.





UJ started strong when Zeena Martin scored their first goal of the match as early as the third minute. UKZN hit straight back and piled on some pressure through a goal by Tiffany Jones. The rest of the half remained goalless, although UJ always looked the stronger side.



The flood gates opened in the second half as UJ ran away with the match. First Phia Gerber scored an excellent field goal in the 40th minute to make it 4-2. UJ proved too strong for UKZN in the final chukka as two more goals by Lanne Rossouw and Jenevieve Taljaard took the total to 8-2.



Despite UKZN going down for the third time this weekend, they had some inspiration to draw from the game. Nolwazi Mkize were awarded the Mugg & Bean Star Saver of the match, while Tiffany Jones got FNB Player of the match for her superb goal and excellent all-round play.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nolwazi Mkize (UKZN)

FNB Player of the Match: Tiffany Jones (UJ)



Scores



UJ: 8

Goals: Zeena Martin (Field Goal), Phia Gerber (Field Goal), Lanne Rossouw (Field Goal), Jenevieve Taljaard (Field Goal)



UKZN: 2

Goals: Tiffany Jones (Field Goal)



Teams

UJ: 1 Robyn Ormond (GK) ©, 5 Phia Gerber, 7 Ashleigh Datnow, 8 Kirsten Paton, 9 Lisa Hawker, 12 Zeena Martin, 14 Alex Kavanagh, 15 Kerry Trebble, 16 Carmen Smith, 17 Demi Harmse, 18 Chabeal Raubenheimer

Subs:2 Yonela Dishi, 3 Isabella Da Rocha, 4 Jenevieve Taljaard, 6 Lanne Rossouw, 10 Jivanka Kruger, 13 Bernice Brink, 24 Nadia Mattana (GK)



UKZN: 4 Jamie Chisholm, 5 Sinethemba Zungu, 6 Chardinay Penniston, 7 Chiree Coetzee, 8 Nolwazi Mkize, 9 Noxolo Manele (GK), 10 Tiffany Jones, 11 Hqobile Shange, 12 Nomzamo Zulu, 14 Anessa Patel, 16 Tanner van den Bergh



Subs: 1 Robyn Ashton (GK), 2 Nonqaba Bengu, 3 Janine Ndlovu, 13 Vanesa Atkinson, 17 Megan Hargreaves, 21 Nonthando Mlabo, 22 Thandazile Mnguni



Varsity Sports media release