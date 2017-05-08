By Reginald Hufkie





Nicky Veto of Wits during the 2017 VARSITY HOCKEY, Sunday 07 May 2017, Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Photo by: LUIGI BENNETT/SASPA



In what could have been a high-scoring game, Wits managed to beat Kovsies 1-0, to earn their second victory of the weekend in Stellenbosch on Sunday afternoon.





Overcast weather conditions welcomed Wits and Kovsies, who kick-started day three of the Varsity Hockey competition in the picturesque Stellenbosch.



The Sunday blues were evident in the first chukka as both teams struggled to keep possession of the ball, thus making it a 50-50 game in the early stages. In spite of Nicky Veto and Ash Redhead’s incredible skills in Kovsies’ half, it took Vicky Jonker’s expertise to bag the first goal of the game from a penalty corner in the dying stages of the first half. It was 1-0 in favour of Wits heading into the break.



Discipline was an issue for Kovsies with two players sent off, hampering their attempts to score a goal. The ladies in yellow, however, ensured they kept their composure whilst in search of goal number two.



But it was Kovsies who took advantage of their Powerplay when Wits’ Lelethu Ndakisa was sidelined for foul play, leaving the Witsies with only eight players on the field. But despite this, the Bloemfontein side could still not capitalise.



Even though Wits spent most of the second half playing around with the ball in Kovsies’ half, the scored remained 1-0.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Candice Calder (Kovsies)

FNB Player of the match: Nicky Veto (Wits)



Scores

Wits: 1

Goals: Vicky Jonker



Kovsies: 0



Teams

Wits: 1 Petro Stofberg, 5 Gillian Robertson, 8 Ash Redhead, 9 Londeka Dlamini, 10 Nompilo Thenjwayo, 12 Nicole Smith, 13 Amber Dry, 14 Kelly Wrensch, 15 Robyn Fyrie, 17 Lezaan Janse van Vuuren, 18 Vicky Jonker

Subs: 2 Jureya Dildar, 3 Nolwazi Ngubane, 4 Lelethu Ndakisa, 6 Sissy Pieterse, 7 Nicky Veto, 16 Mandisa Sigudla, 19 Tamsin Copeland



Kovsies:, 2 Chane Hartel, 3 Lisa Alberts, 5 Antonet Louw, 7 Shindre-Lee Simmons, 8 Nisa Van Zyl, 11 Candice Calder, 12 Heraldine Olin, 13 Casey-Jean Botha, 16 Este Van Schalkwyk, 21 Janke Kotze, 22 Nicole Kruger

Subs: 1 Alri Vorster, 4 Jessica Elizabeth Louw, 9 Nadia Van Staden, 10 Pricilla Esterhuyze, 15 Refilwe Ralikontsane, 17 Shanay Solomon, 20 S’Thabile Motsa



Varsity Sports media release