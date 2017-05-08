



Bromac Kelburne claimed the Scottish top European seed for next season as they grabbed a late equaliser out of the fire to draw 3-3 with Grange before winning a shoot-out 2-1.





Grange led for much of the second half after initially falling behind, however, the league champions once again emerged on top.



Kelburne started strongly, with Lee Morton sending them into a 1-0 lead early in the game. The danger man picked up the ball outside the area, dribbled inside, and finished off a fantastic move with a magnificent goal.



Unwilling to succumb to defeat against their rivals so easily, Grange were back level when Calum Milne slotted the ball to John McCluskey, who quickly passed it back to him. Milne then rocketed the ball into the net, levelling the game with just under 20 minutes played.



The goal buoyed Grange, and shortly afterward Dom Wild sent them into a 2-1 lead with a goal from a penalty corner.



Shocked at falling behind, Kelburne searched for an equaliser. Johnny Christie missed a gilt-edged chance to level up the game, however immediately made up for his error by then scoring to make it 2-2.



Early in the second half, Grange once again went ahead as Joe Waterstone took advantage of Milne’s spilled effort, making it 3-2.



Once again the league and cup winners found themselves in search of an equaliser. Lee Morton found his way through yet his effort went over the bar.



But, with just minutes remaining, Grange’s Frank Ryan was given a yellow card. Kelburne used this to push forward and forced their opponents to defend incredibly deep.



Moments after coming close from a penalty corner, Josh Cairns levelled from a penalty stroke with two minutes to go, making it 3-3, ensure it would go to a shootout.



Craig and Lee Morton both scored for Kelburne for a 2-1 lead in the third round and no further goals meant the Paisley club were national champions once more with a trip to EHL ROUND1 in the offing next October.



Euro Hockey League media release