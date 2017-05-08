



Martijn Havenga scored a crucial penalty stroke to send SV Kampong into the Dutch Hoofdklasse playoffs ahead of HC Oranje-Rood, the crucial goal coming with the timer on zero seconds.





Going into the tie, the Utrecht side needed a draw or better while Oranje-Rood had to win. With everything on the line, the two teams played out a thrilling encounter.



For Kampong, it completed a remarkable run of results that has seen them rise from seventh place in the table to get back into the playoffs with five wins in a row, including a marquee win over regular season champions Bloemendaal.



Speaking afterwards to hockey.nl, Kampong’s Quirijn Caspers said: "Six weeks ago, we were almost dead. We were in seventh but we've just hit form just in time."



Agustin Mazzilli had given Oranje Rood a 33rd minute lead for a half-time 1-0 scoreline. The first equaliser came from masked man Jasper Luijkx, back after a facial injury, as he shot in for 1-1 with 20 minutes to go.



Muhammad Rizwan, though, dribbled into the circle and fired home a hard shot beyond David Harte for what was the potentially decisive goal for the Eindhove side, making it 2-1.



It stayed that way as Harte kept out a van der Weerden drag-flick while Kampong did not make use of a series of corners as time ticked down. With 100 seconds to go, Pirmin Blaack denied Jip Janssen but Kampong just kept fighting.



"We kept going,” Caspers added. “We just kept going. Even at the penultimate corner we said to each other: ‘Come on!’ Even if it didn’t go in, we had to make sure we get another corner and another chance. That's what we said to each other in the circle."



And so it came on the final hooter that they won their sixth corner of the game. This time, Havenga dragged toward goal and, after a Blaak save and goalmouth scramble, umpire Jasper Nagtzaam gave a stroke for a foul and the chance at a dramatic winner.



As thousands of spectators watched on, Havenga took it quickly, allowing little time for nerves to build up, and duly nailed it.



Caspers concluded: "It was tough. This is a game I will always remember.”



It means that the reigning champions are out of the Hoofdklasse reckoning with Kampong set to play Bloemendaal while Rotterdam will face AH&BC Amsterdam in the playoffs.



For Oranje-Rood, they must now focus on the Euro Hockey League FINAL4 on June 3 where they will meet Wimbledon in the semi-final in Brasschaat, Belgium.



Euro Hockey League media release