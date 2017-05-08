



Dylan Dominik’s pair of goals saw Racing Club de France claim the French title for a third successive season, beating Saint Germain 2-0 for their 22nd national crown.





The opening phases saw few chances for either side. Racing goalkeeper Corentin Saunier kept out the only corner for Saint Ger as both sides played a low-risk set-up.



Racing started to come more into the game as time wore on and they won their first corner in the 30th minute which Dominik fired home low to the bottom corner for 1-0.



The second half saw a marked rise in intensity with Saint Ger straightaway drawing a big stop from Saunier while they won a couple of corners.



Racing countered with another set-piece and their greater efficiency from corners served them well as Dominik scored the crucial second goal.



The closing stages were fast and furious wih chances at both ends but Racing stayed two goals clear to land their 22nd title.



It means they will be France’s top seed in the Euro Hockey League next season and will play in the KO16 while Saint Germain will, once again, play in ROUND1.



Euro Hockey League media release