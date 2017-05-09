By Jugjet Singh



PETALING Jaya City Council (PJCC Tigers) won their maiden Division One Junior Hockey League (JHL) League title when they held Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts 2-2 Sunday.





The one point was enough to hand them the title, even though they went on to win the shoot-out 7-6 for two points.



To compound matters, runners-up last year SSTMI Thunderbolts were held 1-1 by Johor Juniors and even though they won the shoot-out 4-2 to collect two points -- it was not enough to challenge the Tigers.



Last season's champions BJSS Thunderbolts finished third on 18 points.



“This is unbelievable,” said an ecstatic PJCC Tigers coach Harfizi Baharom.



“I told the players before the start that this is our best chance to win the league title and don’t let this chance go to waste.



“They played hard to win the title and we are excited. We led 2-0 and I think the boys got carried away which allowed BJSS to comeback for the equaliser.

This is something we must not allow to happen in the quarter-finals of the TNB Cup for the overall title,” he added.



A dejected BJSS Thunderbolt coach BJSS coach Lokman Yahya commended PJCC for their fighting spirit and mental strength.



“We created a lot of chances and so we can only blame ourselves for letting this opportunity slip away after SSTMI were held to a 1-1 draw by Johor Tigers,” he said.



RESULTS -- Division One: Olak-Nurinsafi 4 Politeknik 2, Anderson Thunderbolts 5 UniKL Young Guns 3, Johor Junors 1 SSTMI Thunderbolts 1 SSTMI won shoot-out 4-2), PJCC Tigers 2 BJSS Thunderbolts 2 (Tigers win shoot-out 7-6), BJSS Juniors 3 MS Pahang-Thunderbolts 5.



Division Two: Final: SSTMI Juniors x SSMS Resilient x; Third-Fourth: Young Lions 1 MBMB Warriors 2.



FINAL STANDINGS



DIVISION ONE



P W D SO L F A Pts

PJCC TIGERS 9 7 1 1 1 31 14 23

SSTMI 9 6 2 1 1 41 10 21

BJSS 9 5 3 1 1 37 9 19

MSP-PAHANG 9 5 1 1 3 23 13 17

ANDERSON 9 5 1 1 3 22 20 17

JOHOR JUNIORS 9 4 2 1 3 16 15 15

UNIKL 9 3 0 0 6 12 29 9

OLAK 9 2 2 0 5 15 32 8

POLITEKNIK 9 1 1 1 7 12 34 5

BJSS JNRS 9 0 1 0 8 7 39 1



