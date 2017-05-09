Debayan Sen





Rupinder Pal Singh is the lynchpin of the Delhi Waveriders team. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images



India may have finished third in the six-team Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, but defender Rupinder Pal Singh and forward SV Sunil believe that India will take a lot of lessons from a tournament where they fielded six players from the junior World Cup winning team.





"We had a team for the final, and everybody knew it - the players, the support staff, "said Sunil. "We couldn't utilise our chances, especially in the match against Malaysia, where we need to win by two goals." India led twice in their tournament opener against Great Britain before settling for a 2-2 draw, then beat New Zealand 3-0, before suffering their first defeat to top-ranked Australia. They then had to rally to beat Japan 4-3, and needed to win their last game against hosts Malaysia by two goals clear, but lost 1-0. They rounded their campaign off with a 4-0 win over New Zealand in the bronze medal match.



"Our overall performance was good, but inconsistency in some of the matches cost us dearly," penalty-corner specialist Rupinder Pal, who could contribute only three goals, told ESPN. "Harmanpreet [Singh] and I were disappointed because we couldn't live up to the expectations. But this tournament was something we were looking at as a preparation for bigger events ahead, and our aim has been to improve with each game. In this group, the juniors were playing together with us for the first time."



Sunil, who himself was returning for a major tournament for the first time since a wrist injury sustained during the 2016 Olympics campaign, felt that debutants like Manpreet Junior, Sumit and Gurinder Singh performed well. "When a young player is playing his first tournament at the top level, he automatically comes under a lot of pressure. The jump from junior level to playing with the seniors is always a big one. Obviously, we had to expect less than 100 percent of what we know they can deliver, but they all performed their tasks well," said Sunil.





SV Sunil (right) played a vital role in India's successful outing at the Champions Trophy last year. Alex Morton/Getty Images



India missed out on playing in the final, but their numbers stacked up with the best of the other teams. Their 14 goals scored was bettered by only the finalists Britain and Australia, and their nine goals conceded was fewest among all the teams - India were the only team with two clean sheets through the tournament - commendable especially after first-choice goalkeeper PR Sreejesh picked up an injury early in the match against Australia and had to be replaced by Akash Chikte for the rest of the tournament.



Sunil revealed a conscious attempt by the team to control the pace of every game they played, saying, "The more a team keeps possession, the lesser you waste energy in chasing the ball. What we aimed to do this time was to attack selectively, and it worked well for us in the first two matches in particular. This time, a lot of the nations had a lot of new players, and we had no idea about them. Now that the tournament is over, we will analyse on video how these guys play and come up with plans for them."



Each team picked up at least one win, and every team lost at least once, and the nation that came in for effusive praise from both Rupinder Pal and Sunil was Japan, who will be one of the lowest-ranked teams in the World League Semi-finals that take place in Johannesburg in July. "We played Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy just last year and we beat them 10-2," said Rupinder Pal of a game in Kuantan in October 2016 where he scored six of India's goals. "This time they were very good. They only lost by one or two-goal margins, and then they beat Australia. Japan played very good defensive hockey and played on the counter. We were rushing a bit too much, and it will be a good learning for us on how to bide our team when a team plays mostly from within their 23m line."



"If the Indian team is improving, so is every other team. Japan showed that in beating Australia, and similarly Korea or Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly. What four-quarter hockey has done is improved the speed of the game radically. You saw a lot of close matches, and you didn't know till the last minute which team was going to win," added Sunil.



There was a happy post-script for Sunil, whose birthday fell on May 6, as India wound their campaign up with 4-0 win over New Zealand in which he scored his only goal of the tournament.



"I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift," said the 28-year-old. "The boys won a medal for me, and we cut a cake later in the evening."



