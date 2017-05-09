Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Police extend lead as Butali move to fifth place in Premier League rankings

Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 26
By Elizabeth Mburugu


Kenya Police player Amos Barkibir in the air when they played Green Sharks in the Men Premier League at City Park. Police scored 1-0. ON 09/04/2017 PHOTO; JENIPHER WACHIE

Former champions keen on reclaiming lost glory in hockey contest.



Former champions Kenya Police extended their lead in the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League title chase to 21 points.

The law enforcers thrashed Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures 5-1 in a midweek encounter to hold firm the top spot.

Greensharks are second with 17 points from eight rounds of matches. They have won five, drawn two and lost one (to Police).

Wazalendo are third despite suffering their first defeat of the season to Butali. They are tied on 10 points with fourth-placed KU, thanks to their superior goal difference.

However, the battle for the coveted trophy slowly began taking shape at the weekend. Favourites Butali Sugar Warriors moved four places up to fifth, with nine points from three rounds of matches.

Butali coach Godfrey Wakachungwa said with more matches coming up, they will surely reduce the point difference.

“We always compete at the top and after more matches, I believe we shall  regain our place,” Wakachungwa said.

Butali and Police have always turned the premier league into a two-horse race, with Butali winning 2014 and 2015 titles. Police finished second in both seasons.

Last year, Butali finished second behind winners Strathmore University Gladiators, while Police were third.

They both lost to Strathmore in penalty shootouts at the play-offs.

Defending champions Strathmore are struggling and are currently 10th with five points.

Newcomers Technical University of Kenya (TUK) are yet to win a match.

They have one point from a 3-3 draw against 2012 winners Nairobi Sikh Union.

The Standard Online

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

