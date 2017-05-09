By BRIAN YONGA





Chase Amira's Pauline Naise dribbles the ball during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match against Telkom Orange at City Park Stadium on March 11, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Multi-talented Pauline Naise moved top of the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League scoring charts after the weekend round of matches.





The footballer-cum-hockey player hit four goals in Amira Sailors’ 6-0 rout of University of Nairobi on Saturday to take her tally to eight goals in as many matches this season.



The result saw Amira move into second place with 11 points after chalking up their third win from six matches. Their rise in the table has largely been to Naise’s goals with her performances drawing praise from her coach Linnet Onyango.



“There is no doubting her talent, we knew what we were getting when we signed her. She has a lot to give to the team and the rest of the players will learn a lot from playing with her,” Onyango said.



The 21 year old joined Amira this season after a two-year absence from the sport. The former USIU Spartans player is not only banging the goals, but also creating them. Out of the 23 goals scored by Amira, Naise has created a dozen of those.



“Our target this season is a top two finish and if Naise can keep scoring the goals, we will achieve the result,” the tactician added.



Last season’s top scorer Jackline Mwangi of Telkom Orange is also on eight goals with teammate Audrey Omaido a goal back. Champions Orange lead the table with 18 points after winning all their six matches played so far.



Strathmore, who were 3-0 winners over Kenyatta University Titans on Sunday, are up to third on 10 points with JKUAT and Sliders rounding up the top five.



At the wrong end of the table, UON and Mombasa Sports Club lie in 10th and 11th place respectively. In the men’s Premier League, Kenya Police, who were not in action this weekend, stay top with 21 points from seven matches.



Greensharks are in second place, four points behind having played a game more than law enforcers. Wazalendo, who went down 2-1 to Butali, remain in third with 10 points. KU Vultures and Butali are in fourth and fifth places respectively after winning their matches this weekend.



Butali needed a Brian Musasia strike to edge out a stubborn Wazalendo. Butali coach Godfrey Wakachunga is eyeing more consistency from his side.



“I think the more matches we play the better we become and it well help us catch the teams at the top if we maintain this consistency,” he said.



The only blot in Butali’s win was striker Emmanuel Simyu’s actions after he was sin-binned. Simiyu broke a seat while protesting the card and could face disciplinary action.



Daily Nation