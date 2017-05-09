By Andre Huisamen





Natasha Rootenberg of Maties and Lerato Mahlangu of PUKKE fight for the ball during the final game in the 2017 VARSITY HOCKEY, Monday 8 May 2017 Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Photo by: HALDEN KROG/SASPA



It was set out to be the match of the weekend as Maties and Pukke went head to head in the final match of the first weekend of Varsity Hockey, played on Monday night at the Maties Astro in Stellenbosch.





Both sides were unbeaten heading into the game and it was evident why they were the two best sides over the past four days, as the match ended 0-0 after the 60 minutes. Tight defence by both sides meant the game had to be decided in penalty shootouts as fans watched on anxiously.



Maties won the toss and decided to go first. Tarryn Glasby started strong for Maties as she tucked away her chance, before Miecke Flemming missed her opportunity for Pukke.



Captain, Heather McEwan made it two for Maties as she calmly slotted home her goal. Pukke put themselves under immense pressure when Dunelle van Taak spilled her chance to make it 2-0 to Maties after two rounds.



The tides started to change when first Stephanie Botha and second Paige Phillips failed to score for Maties, while Charne Maddocks and Anneke Beukman converted for Pukke to put them right back in the contest with one round to go.



Georgia Grobler proved why she was one of the star performers of the weekend when she scored excellently for Maties, which meant Pukke vice-captain, Jocelle Deysel, had to score to keep Pukke in the match. Maties goalkeeper, Nicole Le Fleur became a heroine in the following moments as she superbly saved Deysel’s shot to win the match for Maties 3-2 on shootouts.



Maties ended the weekend off undefeated before heading to Potchefstroom for this coming weekend’s round of Varsity Hockey.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nicole Le Fleur (Maties)

FNB Player of the Match: Jessica de Bruyn-Smith (Pukke)



Teams



Maties: 1 Nicole Le Fleur (GK), 2 Lenta Cullinan, 4 Stephanie Botha, 6 Heather McEwan ©, 8 Paige Phillips, 9 Sandiswe Tabata, 10 Tarryn Glasby, 12 Natahsa Rootenberg, 14 Georgia Grobler, 17 Page Alcock, 20 Minke van Heerden

Subs: 5 Simone Strydom, 7 Lida Kotze, 11 Danielle Kirsten, 16 Aimee Pote, 19 Alegra Dijkstra, 21 Polly Mashau, 24 Kirsten Block (GK)



Pukke: 1 Marine Kock (GK), 2 Jocelle Deysel ©, 5 Jessica de Bruyn-Smith ©, 8 Lindi Anker, 10 Lerato Mahlangu, 11 Lori Hyde, 12 Carli Rheeder, 13 Courtney du Preez, 15 Dunelle van Taak, 17 Elmien Marais, 19 Charne Maddocks

Subs: 3 Hope Nkosi, 7 Miecke Flemming, 9 Carli Pretorius, 16 Jamie Flowers, 18 Kerrin Klaaste (GK), 20 Meeghan Klomp, 21 Anneke Beukman



Varsity Sports media release