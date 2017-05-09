By Andre Huisamen





2017 VARSITY HOCKEY, Monday 8 May 2017 Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Photo by: HALDEN KROG/SASPA



Kovsies got their first win of the Varsity Hockey weekend when they defeated UJ 4-3 in a nail-biting encounter, played under a beautiful Stellenbosch backdrop on Monday evening.





UJ were first out of the blocks when Carmen Smith opened the scoring for the Johannesburg team in the second minute from a penalty corner. The goal sparked Kovsies into the life as they piled on the pressure in the opening chukka.



After failing to score from five penalty corners in the first eight minutes, Nisa van Zyl finally opened Kovsies’ account through a well-worked field goal to put her side in the lead.



Kovsies controlled the game with ease and were rewarded again when Jessica Charles scored a field goal, despite UJ going for the review, claiming that Charles took the shot from outside the circle. The television match official thought differently and Kovsies took a 4-1 lead into the break.



The second half and third chukka in particular were very tight. Both sides found it tough to break through the defence as no goal was scored in the third chukka.



Lisa Hawker gave UJ some hope when she finished off a brilliant field goal at the start of the final chukka, during their Powerplay.



UJ threw everything at Kovsies in the final minutes but couldn’t break through as the hooter sounded to give Kovsies the much-needed win.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Robyn Ormand (UJ)

FNB Player of the Match: Jessica Charles (Kovsies)



Scores

UJ: 3

Goals: Carmen Smith (Penalty Corner), Lisa Hawker (Field Goal)



Kovsies: 4

Goals: Nisa van Zyl (Field Goal), Jessica Charles (Field Goal)



Teams



UJ: 1 Robyn Ormond (GK), 3 Isabella Da Rocha ©, 6 Lanne Rossouw, 7 Ashleigh Datnow, 8 Kristen Paton, 12 Zeena Martin, 14 Alex Kavanagh, 15 Kerry Trebble, 16 Carmen Smith, 17 Demi Harmse, 18 Cheneal Raubenheimer

Subs: 2 Yonela Dishi, 4 Jenevieve Taljaard, 5 Phia Gerber, 9 Lisa Hawker, 10 Jivanka Kruger, 13 Bernice Brink, 24 Nadia Mattana (GK)



Kovsies: 1 Alri Vorster (GK), 2 Chane Hartel, 4 Jessica Charles, 5 Antonet Louw, 7 Shindre-Lee Simmons, 10 Pricilla Esterhuyze, 11 Candice Calder, 12 Heraldine Olin, 13 Casey-Jean Botha, 15 Este van Schalkwyk, 21 Janke Kotze ©

Subs: 3 Lisa Alberts (GK), 8 Nisa van Zyl, 9 Nadia van Staden, 15 Refilwe Ralikontsane, 17 Shanay Solomon, 20 S’Thabile Motsa, 22 Nicole Kruger



Varsity Sports media release