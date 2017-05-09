By Reginald Hufkie





Chane Hill of TUKKIES takes a shot at the NMMU goal during the final days play in the 2017 VARSITY HOCKEY, Monday 8 May 2017 Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Photo by: HALDEN KROG/SASPA



Coming off the back of a defeat against Pukke, Tuks solidified their top four position by beating the Madibaz team 14-0 in Stellenbosch on Monday afternoon.





Looking to get back to winning ways, Tuks struggled to outmanoeuvre coach William Reubens’ Madibaz side in the first chukka, but coming back from the two-minute strategic break, they managed to bag three goals in five minutes.



Captain Natalie Esteves led the Pretoria side by scoring two penalty corner goals not long after Chane Hill opened the scoring from open play.



In the hopes of getting points on the board, the Madibaz side came from the half-time break looking livelier and geared for top-notch hockey. Tuks, alternatively, looked ever so composed by approaching the second half the same way they ended the first.



The third chukka remained goalless, but taking advantage of the Powerplay, Tuks added two more points from a penalty corner at the start of the final chukka, leaving the score at 9-0 in favour of Tuks. Anel Luus and Chane Hill, in retrospect, clearly wanted more when they scored three goals between themselves when the Port Elizabeth outfit showed early signs fatigue before the final whistle.



It ended 14-0 as Tuks fly back to Pretoria with nine points and a top four finish looking promising.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Kerryn Frost (Madibaz)

FNB Player of the Match: Izelle Verster (Tuks)



Scores



Madibaz: 0



Tuks: 14

Goals: Chane Hill (2), Natalie Esteves (2 Penlty Corners), Catherine Morris, Anel Luus (2 Field Goals)



Teams

Madibaz: 1 Kerryn Frost, 3 Hannah Knott-Craig, 4 Nina Lauren, 6 Sequeira Van Niekerk, 7 Caitlin Gouws, 12 Aimee Pohlmann, 14 Simone Dolley, 15 Kirsty Tonks, 17 Carly Redcliffe, 21 Luzaan Potgieter, 24 Cassandra Lister

Subs: 8 Kanyisa Gwata, 10 Jenna-Lee Meyer, 13 Jamie-Leigh Banks, 16 Malikah Potgieter, 18 Meri Janse van Rensburg, 20 Robyn Thomson, 22 Lindre Van den Berg



Tuks: 1 Marlise Van Tonder, 4 Marissa Poolman, 6 Chane Hill, 10 Anel Luus, 11 Catherine Morris, 14 Izelle Verster, 15 Natalie Esteves, 19 Claire Gibbins, 21 Amy Etherington, 27 Thandokazi Chithi, 32 Mabongi Nyalungu

Subs: 2 Melicia Van Tonder, 8 Jenica Da Encarnacao, 12 Meeghan Scheffer, 18 Levolwethu Nkole, 22 Amone Mouton, 23 Ayanga Balni, 28 Kelsey Langley



Varsity Sports media release