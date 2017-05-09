By Reginald Hufkie





Sissy Pieterse of Wits runs with the ball while Nolwazi Mkize of UKZN chases during the South African 2017 VARSITY HOCKEY, Monday 8 May 2017 Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Photo by: HALDEN KROG/SASPA



Despite comeback attempts by UKZN, Wits put the nail in the coffin by beating them 15-4.





A change in weather conditions saw a change in strategy for Pietie Coetzee’s Witsies who came out guns blazing by scoring five goals in the first chukka against debutants UKZN.



Looking to step up their game, UKZN’s Tiffany Jones provided the Stellenbosch spectators with a moment of brilliance by scoring a world-class goal to get the Durban side on the scoreboard. Jones added two more points on the board, but Wits vice-captain Nicole Smith had a different plan in mind when she scored her second goal of the game, making it 7-4 heading into the break.



The determined UKZN side fought back by setting up a defensive structure that saw the third chukka end goalless, possibly setting up one of the biggest comebacks of the weekend against the revived Witsies.



Wits’ in-form players Nicky Veto, Nicole Smith and Vicky Jonker, though, turned the game on its head when they scored three impressive goals in the final stages of the game. It ended 15-4 for Wits.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Noxolo Manele (UKZN)

FNB Player of the Match: Nicole Smith (Wits)



Scores



Wits: Lezaan Janse van Vuuren, Nicole Smith (3 Field goals), Vicky Jonker (1 Field, 1 Penalty Corner), Ash Redhead



UKZN: Tiffany Jones (2 Field Goals)



Teams

Wits: 2 Jureya Dildar, 5 Gillian Robertson, 7 Nicky Veto, 8 Ash Redhead, 9 Londeka Dlamini, 10 Nompilo Thenjwayo, 12 Nicole Smith, 13 Amber Dry, 14 Kelly Wrensch, 17 Lezaan Janse van Vuuren, 19 Tamsin Copeland

Subs: 1 Petro Stofberg, 3 Nolwazi Ngubane, 4 Lelethu Ndakisa, 6 Sissy Pieterse, 15 Robyn Fyrie, 16 Mandisa Sigudla, 18 Vicky Jonker



UKZN: 1 Robin Ashton, 4 Jamie Chisholm, 5 Sinethemba Zungu, 6 Chardinay Penniston, 7 Chiree Coetzee, 8 Nolwazi Mkize, 10 Tiffany Jones, 11 Nqobile Shange, 13 Vanessa Atkinson, 14 Anessa Patel, 16 Tanner van den Bergh

Subs: 2 Nonqaba Bengu, 3 Janine Ndlovu, 9 Noxolo Manele, 12 Nomzamo Zulu, 17 Megan Hargeaves, 21 Nonthando Mlabo, 22 Thandazile Mngumi



Varsity Sports media release