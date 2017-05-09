



It’s advantage Dragons and Herakles in the Belgian playoffs as they ran up strong wins over the Waterloo Ducks and Racing Club de Bruxelles, respectively, in the first legs of the semi-finals.





The WatDucks welcomed back captain John-John Dohmen after a lengthy injury but they fell behind early on when Henri Raes found the net for the only goal of the first half for Dragons.



After the break, Waterloo stepped forward with a more aggressive style but, within five minutes, fell two goals behind when Robbert Rubens managed to deceive goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch for 2-0.



After that, Dragons had to fend off a number of attacks but Loïc Van Doren was not able to be beaten, keeping out several penalty corners, allowing Dragons to take a 2-0 advantage into the second leg next weekend in Brasschaat.



For Herakles, they brought a 5-3 lead with them back from Brussels. Amaury Keusters slid in a backhand shot to get the ball rolling before Tom Boon equalised from a corner.



Xavier Reckinger put Herakles back in front with a stroke before Nicolas de Kerpel’s drag-flick made it 3-1. De Kerpel added a brilliant solo goal to extend the lead further at half-time.



Boon got another back in the second half and he completed his hat-trick at the back post to reduce the gap to 4-3 but Cedric Struyf’s corner rebound put Herakles on the brink of a final spot.



"We can only be satisfied with this beautiful victory on the road," said de Kerpel. “It was a reflection of our season so far. We have developed a lot in recent weeks.



“Fast counter-attacks and exciting games have become a bit of our trademark and it’s good for our fans to have fun during our games. It is true that we play defensively but this does not prevent us from scoring many goals!"



If Herakles can retain the advantage after the second leg next weekend, it means they will qualify for the EHL for the first time. Dragons already have an EHL ticket in the bank having topped the regular season.



Euro Hockey League media release