



The top four finishers in the regular season will contest the Spanish final four at the Can Salas as last weekend’s playoff went ahead without any major shock.





Polo, the regular season champions, saw off CD Terrassa in a surprisingly tight battle against the eighth place finishers. The Barcelona side won the first leg 3-1 as early goals from Álex Casasayas and Javi Cabot put them in good shape until Jaume Ventayol got one back in the 17th minute.



It remained tight all the until the last minute when Sander Baart put the game to bed. It gave them the advantage going into Sunday’s second leg where Baart gave Polo a 1-0 lead. Marc Miralles equalised in the closing quarter for a 1-1 draw but the Barcelona men were too far ahead.



Reigning champions Club Egara were all but done and dusted after game one when they beat SPV Complutense when they won out 6-0 with Pau Quemada scoring a hat trick. Sunday’s second leg was more competitive but Egara won again 4-3.



Club de Campo were pushed all the way in both of their games against RS Tenis. Indeed, they trailed to Gonzalo Quijano’s early goal before Belgian player Jerome Saeys equalised 11 minutes into the second half.



Quique González de Castejón and Matthew Cobbaert snatched a 3-1 lead before Diego Arana scored a last minute corner for Tenis in a 3-2 result.



Sunday saw the same result as the Madrid side led twice only for two goals from Welsh international Rufus McNaught to have the tie very much alive with 13 minutes to go at 2-2. Had Tenis added another goal, they would have been in shoot-out territory but González de Castejón snatched the win for Campo.



Atlètic won twice by a single goal against FC Junior in two exciting battles. Santi Ibáñez got the only goal in a 1-0 win in the first game. Gabriel Dabanch put Junior 1-0 up in game two but efforts from Joan Tarrés and later by Albert Beltrán nabbed a final four place for Atleti with a 2-1 win.



Euro Hockey League media release