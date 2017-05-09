



EHL semi-finalists Rot-Weiss Köln confirmed their place in the German playoff places with three games to spare as they recorded a six-point weekend.





On Saturday, they beat struggling Lichterfelde – albeit by a 67th minute goal from Mats Grambusch in a 2-1 win – before going on to defeat Berlin 3-1 on the road.



Goals from Martin Chorus, Jonas Gomoll and 17-year-old Emil Schaefer – in his third league game – had them 3-0 in front by the 44th minute but they had to survive a spate of corners from Berlin that threatened to undo their good work.



Co-coach Wolfgang Kluth was happy with the side’s weekend’s work: "The initial phase [against Berlin] was really good. After 3-0, we had to grind it out. Ten corners against us, of course, is too many.



“But, ultimately, we took the six points from Berlin which we wanted. Now, we still have Mülheim in the run-in when it comes to the first place in the Bundesliga season which means direct EHL qualification.”



The results keep them five-points clear of the chasing pack with Uhlenhorst Mülheim in second place after they beat bottom side Klipper 4-2 and UHC Hamburg 5-1 with Timm Herzbruch scoring four times.



In an incredible tie, the game was level at 1-1 with six minutes to go before Thilo Stralkowski scored a stroke. UHC removed their keeper, knowing their playoff hopes were on the line. Moritz Fürste, however, was shown a yellow card that stymied their chances.



They were caught three times by Herzbruch in the 68th, 69th and 70th minutes to all but assure them a playoff place.



Third place Harvestehuder had a mixed weekend, losing 3-0 on Friday in their derby against UHC before winning 3-2 away at Nuremburg.



That win came courtesy of a Michael Körper hat trick in the last 13 minutes. Harvestehuder trailed 2-0 before he made his intervention to bring his seasonal total to 41 goals.



Mannheimer moved back into the playoff places with a 2-0 win over Krefeld on Friday evening and a 7-2 win at Lichterfelde. It means they have two points to spare over Krefeld with three games to go each with the rest of the sides falling away from contention.



Gonzalo Peillat scored twice in the first game of the weekend and then three times in the second tie, lifting him to joint second on the goalscorers charts.



Euro Hockey League media release