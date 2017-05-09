



The Green Army’s preparation for World League in Johannesburg is continuing at break-neck speed as the team are set for a 3-match series against the USA at the end of May and Head Coach Graham Shaw has today announced his squad for the series.





Sitting at 6th in the world, the USA are a team that demand respect and frequently play to a standard well above their ranking. Last year’s Champions Trophy in London offers a clear example of the squad’s ability as they claimed an impressive bronze medal, despite being the lowest ranked team in the tournament, while also beating eventual Olympic champions Great Britain along the way.



But the task won’t faze the Green Army as they continue to relish the experience that comes with playing against the different styles of the best nations in the world. “Germany posed and threw up more questions of us as a team that were invaluable. German players play with a lot of technical; and tactical ability, while the USA have a reputation of being incredibly fit and strong, and this will provide a different type of test” said Shaw.



Shaw continued “We are looking forward to spending 9 days together in Spooky Nook, Lancaster. It is an incredible high performance facility and it provides the perfect camp in preparation for World League Semi Finals in South Africa”.



World League isn’t the only major tournament facing the Green Army this summer as the European Championships sit on the horizon, a welcome return to the top flight for the side following promotion.



“The squad are very excited about this summer where are No 1 goal is to qualify for the World Cup in London 2018. Not until then will we focus on the Europeans in Holland.



We feel we have a strong squad and we will provide a good test to most Nations in the World. This gives us a lot of confidence going into the summer” Shaw concluded.



Schedule (all matches take place in Spooky Nook, times are local):



22 May 18.30 v U21 Team

24 May 18.30 v USA

26 May 18.30 v USA

27 May 18.30 v USA



Squad:



Ayeisha McFerran (University of Louisville)

Grace OFlanagan (Railway Union)

Hannah Matthews (Loreto)

Alison Meeke (Loreto)

Shirley McCay (Elks)

Yvonne O’Byrne (Cork Harlequins)

Elena Tice (UCD)

Zoe Wilson (Harvesthuder)

Nicola Daly (Muckross)

Roisin Upton (Cork Harlequins)

Gillian Pinder (UCD)

Chloe Watkins (Hermes/Monkstown)

Katie Mullan (UCD)

Emma Russell (UCD)

Anna O’Flanagan (Hermes/Monkstown)

Naomi Carroll (Cork Harlequins)

Nicola Evans (Hermes/Monkstown)

Chloe Brown (Ards)

Emily Beatty (KHC Dragons)

Ellen Curran (Hermes/Monkstown)

Deirdre Duke (UCD)

Sinead Loughran (Hermes/Monkstown)



Irish Hockey Association media release