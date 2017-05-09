

Amy Robinson signs autographs Photo: Planet Hockey



Hockey New Zealand is excited to announce that all five tests between the Vantage Black Sticks Women and India this month will be broadcast through Facebook Live.





The first three matches will be played on Sunday 14th, Tuesday 16th and Wednesday 17th May at Rosa Birch Park in Pukekohe before tests on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th May at the Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton.



All games will be broadcast live along with full commentary on the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nzblacksticks), and will be available to be watched on demand afterwards.



Hockey New Zealand has been providing live streaming to fans since 2013 but this is the first time it will be delivered direct to a Facebook fan base of close to 300,000.



Everyone who likes the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page will be notified through the mobile app or desktop website as soon as the broadcast goes live.



For fans who can support the team in person, presale tickets for all five games are still available through www.blacksticks.co.nz



MATCH SCHEDULE (in New Zealand time)



All games LIVE on Facebook



Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe

Sunday 14th May, 3pm

Tuesday 16th May, 7pm

Wednesday 17th May, 7pm



Gallagher Hockey Centre, Hamilton

Friday 19th May, 2pm

Saturday 20th May, 2pm



Hockey New Zealand Media release