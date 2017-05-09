Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

Watch Black Sticks Women LIVE on Facebook

Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments


Amy Robinson signs autographs Photo: Planet Hockey

Hockey New Zealand is excited to announce that all five tests between the Vantage Black Sticks Women and India this month will be broadcast through Facebook Live.



The first three matches will be played on Sunday 14th, Tuesday 16th and Wednesday 17th May at Rosa Birch Park in Pukekohe before tests on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th May at the Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton.

All games will be broadcast live along with full commentary on the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nzblacksticks), and will be available to be watched on demand afterwards.

Hockey New Zealand has been providing live streaming to fans since 2013 but this is the first time it will be delivered direct to a Facebook fan base of close to 300,000.

Everyone who likes the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page will be notified through the mobile app or desktop website as soon as the broadcast goes live.

For fans who can support the team in person, presale tickets for all five games are still available through www.blacksticks.co.nz

CLICK HERE to like the Vantage Black Sticks on Facebook now!

MATCH SCHEDULE (in New Zealand time)

All games LIVE on Facebook

Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe
Sunday 14th May, 3pm
Tuesday 16th May, 7pm
Wednesday 17th May, 7pm

Gallagher Hockey Centre, Hamilton
Friday 19th May, 2pm
Saturday 20th May, 2pm

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.