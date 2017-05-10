

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The Vantage Black Sticks Men are set to welcome back several senior players during a training camp on the Gold Coast later this month.





Head coach Darren Smith named a squad of 28 players to be part of the trip which will set a strong foundation in preparation for the FIH World League Semi Final in Johannesburg from 9-23 July.



The World League Semi Final is the most important event of the year for the Black Sticks, with World Cup qualification on the line along with the chance to earn a spot at the World League Final in December.



The squad includes players from the National Squad along with some from the Development Squad, who have seen action earlier in the year during the Pakistan series and recent Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



“Following the Azlan Shah Cup we wanted to have the majority of those players training alongside the guys returning from injury and club hockey in Europe,” Smith said.



“The training camp will allow us to observe everyone in a competitive environment so that we can get the right mix for the World League Semi Final.



“Critical towards that tournament is having athletes who enhance the team environment, consistently make the right decisions on the pitch, have the skills to back up that decision making and are physically able to give repeated work rate.



“It will be fantastic to have everyone back in the mix with some players having not played for New Zealand since the Rio Olympics.



“Our sport has a major championship every two years with the 2018 World Cup in India followed by the Tokyo Olympics. The start of an Olympic cycle is the time for an athlete to bring the energy, quality and passion to say ‘I'm hungry to perform in the Black Sticks jersey’.”



Simon Child and Brad Read will miss the training camp after being ruled out through injury.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN

Gold Coast Training Camp, 30 May - 6 May



SHIRT #



PLAYER NAME



REGION



POSITION



AGE



CAPS



2 Cory BENNETT North Harbour Defender 25 54 3 David BRYDON Canterbury Defender 20 14 13 Marcus CHILD Auckland Midfielder 25 94 1 James COUGHLAN North Harbour Midfielder 26 76 TBC Rob CREFFIER Central Midfielder 24 8 15 George ENERSEN Canterbury Goalkeeper 25 19 4 Nick HAIG Canterbury Defender 29 202 9 Blair HILTON Capital Midfielder 27 167 29 Hugo INGLIS Southern Striker 25 186 27 Stephen JENNESS Capital Striker 26 179 8 Richard JOYCE North Harbour Goalkeeper 24 19 10 Kim KINGSTONE Auckland Midfielder/Striker 22 9 12 Sam LANE Canterbury Striker 20 12 20 Devon MANCHESTER Auckland Goalkeeper 27 104 25 Shea McALEESE Central Defender 32 243 5 Harry MISKIMMIN Capital Defender 22 15 26 Leo MITAI-WELLS Midlands Striker/Midfielder 22 15 30 George MUIR North Harbour Midfielder 22 65 28 Dominic NEWMAN Canterbury Striker 21 12 24 Arun PANCHIA Auckland Defender 27 213 14 Jared PANCHIA Auckland Striker 23 55 31 Hayden PHILLIPS Central Midfielder 18 23 7 Nick ROSS Southern Midfielder 26 53 21 Kane RUSSELL Southern Defender 24 97 11 Jacob SMITH Capital Striker 25 62 22 Blair TARRANT Southern Defender 26 162 32 Mac WILCOX Central Striker 20 8 17 Nic WOODS Midlands Midfielder 21 60

Hockey New Zealand Media release