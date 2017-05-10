Black Sticks bolster ranks for Gold Coast camp
Photo: www.photosport.nz
The Vantage Black Sticks Men are set to welcome back several senior players during a training camp on the Gold Coast later this month.
Head coach Darren Smith named a squad of 28 players to be part of the trip which will set a strong foundation in preparation for the FIH World League Semi Final in Johannesburg from 9-23 July.
The World League Semi Final is the most important event of the year for the Black Sticks, with World Cup qualification on the line along with the chance to earn a spot at the World League Final in December.
The squad includes players from the National Squad along with some from the Development Squad, who have seen action earlier in the year during the Pakistan series and recent Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.
“Following the Azlan Shah Cup we wanted to have the majority of those players training alongside the guys returning from injury and club hockey in Europe,” Smith said.
“The training camp will allow us to observe everyone in a competitive environment so that we can get the right mix for the World League Semi Final.
“Critical towards that tournament is having athletes who enhance the team environment, consistently make the right decisions on the pitch, have the skills to back up that decision making and are physically able to give repeated work rate.
“It will be fantastic to have everyone back in the mix with some players having not played for New Zealand since the Rio Olympics.
“Our sport has a major championship every two years with the 2018 World Cup in India followed by the Tokyo Olympics. The start of an Olympic cycle is the time for an athlete to bring the energy, quality and passion to say ‘I'm hungry to perform in the Black Sticks jersey’.”
Simon Child and Brad Read will miss the training camp after being ruled out through injury.
VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN
Gold Coast Training Camp, 30 May - 6 May
|
SHIRT #
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
AGE
|
CAPS
|
2
|
Cory BENNETT
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
25
|
54
|
3
|
David BRYDON
|
Canterbury
|
Defender
|
20
|
14
|
13
|
Marcus CHILD
|
Auckland
|
Midfielder
|
25
|
94
|
1
|
James COUGHLAN
|
North Harbour
|
Midfielder
|
26
|
76
|
TBC
|
Rob CREFFIER
|
Central
|
Midfielder
|
24
|
8
|
15
|
George ENERSEN
|
Canterbury
|
Goalkeeper
|
25
|
19
|
4
|
Nick HAIG
|
Canterbury
|
Defender
|
29
|
202
|
9
|
Blair HILTON
|
Capital
|
Midfielder
|
27
|
167
|
29
|
Hugo INGLIS
|
Southern
|
Striker
|
25
|
186
|
27
|
Stephen JENNESS
|
Capital
|
Striker
|
26
|
179
|
8
|
Richard JOYCE
|
North Harbour
|
Goalkeeper
|
24
|
19
|
10
|
Kim KINGSTONE
|
Auckland
|
Midfielder/Striker
|
22
|
9
|
12
|
Sam LANE
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
20
|
12
|
20
|
Devon MANCHESTER
|
Auckland
|
Goalkeeper
|
27
|
104
|
25
|
Shea McALEESE
|
Central
|
Defender
|
32
|
243
|
5
|
Harry MISKIMMIN
|
Capital
|
Defender
|
22
|
15
|
26
|
Leo MITAI-WELLS
|
Midlands
|
Striker/Midfielder
|
22
|
15
|
30
|
George MUIR
|
North Harbour
|
Midfielder
|
22
|
65
|
28
|
Dominic NEWMAN
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
21
|
12
|
24
|
Arun PANCHIA
|
Auckland
|
Defender
|
27
|
213
|
14
|
Jared PANCHIA
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
23
|
55
|
31
|
Hayden PHILLIPS
|
Central
|
Midfielder
|
18
|
23
|
7
|
Nick ROSS
|
Southern
|
Midfielder
|
26
|
53
|
21
|
Kane RUSSELL
|
Southern
|
Defender
|
24
|
97
|
11
|
Jacob SMITH
|
Capital
|
Striker
|
25
|
62
|
22
|
Blair TARRANT
|
Southern
|
Defender
|
26
|
162
|
32
|
Mac WILCOX
|
Central
|
Striker
|
20
|
8
|
17
|
Nic WOODS
|
Midlands
|
Midfielder
|
21
|
60
Hockey New Zealand Media release