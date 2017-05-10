Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Black Sticks bolster ranks for Gold Coast camp

Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 35
Photo: www.photosport.nz

The Vantage Black Sticks Men are set to welcome back several senior players during a training camp on the Gold Coast later this month.



Head coach Darren Smith named a squad of 28 players to be part of the trip which will set a strong foundation in preparation for the FIH World League Semi Final in Johannesburg from 9-23 July.

The World League Semi Final is the most important event of the year for the Black Sticks, with World Cup qualification on the line along with the chance to earn a spot at the World League Final in December.

The squad includes players from the National Squad along with some from the Development Squad, who have seen action earlier in the year during the Pakistan series and recent Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

“Following the Azlan Shah Cup we wanted to have the majority of those players training alongside the guys returning from injury and club hockey in Europe,” Smith said.

“The training camp will allow us to observe everyone in a competitive environment so that we can get the right mix for the World League Semi Final.

“Critical towards that tournament is having athletes who enhance the team environment, consistently make the right decisions on the pitch, have the skills to back up that decision making and are physically able to give repeated work rate.

“It will be fantastic to have everyone back in the mix with some players having not played for New Zealand since the Rio Olympics.

“Our sport has a major championship every two years with the 2018 World Cup in India followed by the Tokyo Olympics. The start of an Olympic cycle is the time for an athlete to bring the energy, quality and passion to say ‘I'm hungry to perform in the Black Sticks jersey’.”

Simon Child and Brad Read will miss the training camp after being ruled out through injury.

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN
Gold Coast Training Camp, 30 May - 6 May

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

2

Cory BENNETT

North Harbour

Defender

25

54

3

David BRYDON

Canterbury

Defender

20

14

13

Marcus CHILD

Auckland

Midfielder

25

94

1

James COUGHLAN

North Harbour

Midfielder

26

76

TBC

Rob CREFFIER

Central

Midfielder

24

8

15

George ENERSEN

Canterbury

Goalkeeper

25

19

4

Nick HAIG

Canterbury

Defender

29

202

9

Blair HILTON

Capital

Midfielder

27

167

29

Hugo INGLIS

Southern

Striker

25

186

27

Stephen JENNESS

Capital

Striker

26

179

8

Richard JOYCE

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

24

19

10

Kim KINGSTONE

Auckland

Midfielder/Striker

22

9

12

Sam LANE

Canterbury

Striker

20

12

20

Devon MANCHESTER

Auckland

Goalkeeper

27

104

25

Shea McALEESE

Central

Defender

32

243

5

Harry MISKIMMIN

Capital

Defender

22

15

26

Leo MITAI-WELLS

Midlands

Striker/Midfielder

22

15

30

George MUIR

North Harbour

Midfielder

22

65

28

Dominic NEWMAN

Canterbury

Striker

21

12

24

Arun PANCHIA

Auckland

Defender

27

213

14

Jared PANCHIA

Auckland

Striker

23

55

31

Hayden PHILLIPS

Central

Midfielder

18

23

7

Nick ROSS

Southern

Midfielder

26

53

21

Kane RUSSELL

Southern

Defender

24

97

11

Jacob SMITH

Capital

Striker

25

62

22

Blair TARRANT

Southern

Defender

26

162

32

Mac WILCOX

Central

Striker

20

8

17

Nic WOODS

Midlands

Midfielder

21

60

Hockey New Zealand Media release

