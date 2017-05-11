KUALA LUMPUR: Newly-crowned Division One champions Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) had to defy the odds – by stopping all four Thunderbolt teams – to win the Division One title of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





And as MBPJ set their sights on the MJHL overall crown – beginning with the quarter-finals – they know that things will only get tougher.



“I don’t want the players to become complacent just because they are champions now,” said MBPJ coach Mohd Harfizi Baharom.



“That’s always the case with the junior players. Once they become champions, they think they are unbeatable and take it easy. You cannot do that, not when the other teams are looking to beat you.



“This is a whole new ball game and I want the players to start every match like a final. We will take it one game at a time,” he said.



MBPJ will play Anderson Thunderbolt in the quarter-finals. If they clear that hurdle, another Thunderbolt team will be lying in wait in the semi-finals.



“That is unavoidable. They have four teams in the last eight and at each hurdle I feel that they will be there waiting for us.”



Harfizi is happy that his players are injury-free and eager for action.



“We have a good set of players ... experienced and young. One thing I’m worried about is our predictability. Teams are aware of our potential and will not make the same mistake twice.



“That’s why I feel that it will be tougher now,” he said.



In the other quarter-finals, defending overall champions BJSS Thunderbolt will play SSMS Resilient of Sabah, dethroned Division One champions SSTMI Juniors will meet Batu Pahat’s SMKDBL Johor Juniors and AHP-MSP Thunderbolt will take on SSTMI Juniors.



The semi-finals will be on Sunday and the final on May 21.







The Star of Malaysia