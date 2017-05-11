



Bloemendaal meet SV Kampong and Rotterdam face AH&BC Amsterdam on Wednesday evening in the playoffs following last Sunday’s dramatic final day of the season.





For Bloemendaal, they got the draw they needed to stay clear of Amsterdam on goal difference, landing first place in the Dutch Hoofdklasse and a ticket to the EHL.



They did so with a 2-2 draw against Rotterdam as Jeroen Hertzberger and Blake Govers exchanged goals before Wouter Jolie’s old-fashioned hit made its way in for 2-1. Diede van Puffelen equalised immediately against his old club for 2-2.



For Jolie, he is looking forward to now closing out the season in style having already hit two major targets for the season.



"After missing the play-offs last year, this was our main goal this season,” he told hockey.nl. “Then, coming first so that we have home advantage and already an EHL ticket. The third and final part of Bloemendaal’s mission? Becoming champion!”



Standing in their way first of all are Kampong with the first leg at Utrecht this evening.



"When I look at the standings, it does not matter so much," Jolie said of the nature of the playoffs. We've lost and won against all the teams at the top. We have no preference.”



It will be Jolie’s last playoffs with Bloemendaal after 12 seasons, announcing that he and Rogier Hofman will both step back from the first team.



Jolie said the combination of his work with Rembrandt Fusions & Acquisitions and the fact he will become a father in September, he feels the time is right.



Looking back on his career, he said highlights were his first national title in 2006 and winning the EHL in 2013 in front of his home crowd.



"The great trips we made with the Dutch team to, for example, Chile and Argentina were very special and I think so much about it.



“But, at the moment, I'm still busy with the current hockey season. It would be great to be able to finish the play-offs with another title.”



Euro Hockey League media release